Report: Falcons agree on terms with former Saints LB Kaden Elliss

Rapoport reported later on Monday that Elliss' contract is a three-year deal for $21.5 million, with $11 million guaranteed. Ellis can't formally sign the contract until after the new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.

He joins defensive tackle David Onyemata as former Saints who have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Falcons.

Elliss, a seventh-round pick out of Idaho in 2019, is fresh off a career year in 2022. He was his first as a defensive regular, and he made the most of his opportunity. He finished with 78 tackles, seven sacks, 10 total quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He made 11 starts in 17 games. He played 632 total defensive snaps.