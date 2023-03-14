Report: Falcons agree on terms with former Saints LB Kaden Elliss

Elliss had a career year in 2022, with 78 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles

Mar 13, 2023 at 09:42 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Another former Saints defender is reportedly headed for Atlanta and a reunion with Ryan Nielsen. The Falcons new defensive coordinator seems to be an attraction for his former players, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting on Monday night that linebacker Kaden Elliss has agreed on terms of a contract with the organization.

Rapoport reported later on Monday that Elliss' contract is a three-year deal for $21.5 million, with $11 million guaranteed. Ellis can't formally sign the contract until after the new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.

He joins defensive tackle David Onyemata as former Saints who have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Falcons.

Elliss, a seventh-round pick out of Idaho in 2019, is fresh off a career year in 2022. He was his first as a defensive regular, and he made the most of his opportunity. He finished with 78 tackles, seven sacks, 10 total quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He made 11 starts in 17 games. He played 632 total defensive snaps.

He's 6-foot-3, 238 pounds and played all of the Saints linebacker spots. He performed well against the run and proved a capable pass rusher within the Saints defense, where Nielsen was defensive line coach. It will be interesting to see what the Falcons have in mind for this versatile, emerging talent after not playing much defense the previous two seasons. He joins a linebacker corps featuring Troy Andersen. Last year's middle linebacker Rashaan Evans is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent.

