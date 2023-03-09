Falcons Free Agency Primer: How the Falcons got right by the salary cap

Editor's note:This is the first installment of a three-part series focusing on how the Falcons proceed through free agency. We open things up with a look at how the Falcons got right with the salary cap in just two years, creating a level of financial flexibility not experienced in Atlanta in some time.

For many, buying your first brand new car is a luxury, a success and a process that often requires months (if not years) of work. You save the money. You cut back on expenses. You wait and wait until the funds are there for you to drive to the dealership to make a deal.

You've done your research. You know what you're looking for. You await its availability for a test drive. You know your price point. You hope they negotiate with you. Ultimately, you plan to drive that car off the lot the moment you purchase it, reaping the benefits of a plan seen all the way through. You relish in the opportunity to finally put miles on it.

For Kirsten Grohs – the manager of football administration for the Falcons – this is the analogy she'd use to describe where Atlanta finds itself with the start of the new league year a week away.

On March 15 at 4 p.m., the 2023 league year will begin, as will free agency. Right now, the Falcons enter into this period of the offseason with the second-most cap space amongst all 32 teams in the league. According to OverTheCap.com, the Falcons have $62.92 million in cap space, as of Thursday morning. This accounts for the release of Marcus Mariota during the week of the NFL Combine, which amounted to $12 million in cap savings, and the re-signing of Lorenzo Carter.

That figure is more than 50 percent what owner Arthur Blank said he has ever seen his organization have in his 21 years of ownership. That figure is one that was two years in the making, and that's why Grohs uses the analogy of buying a new car to describe where the organization finds itself in 2023.

"There have been a lot of hard decisions that have been made in the past to get us to this point," Grohs said. "Now, it's finally like, 'OK, let's reap the reward of that and go out and get what we need to build this roster.'"

This process of getting the salary cap to a healthy level began the moment Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were hired in January 2021 to be the next general manager and head coach, respectively, of the Atlanta Falcons. They knew right away what type of situation they were walking into. They knew they had an uphill battle to get into a good spot.

"I feel they understood the reality of where the roster was, what they had to do to get it where we need it to be and that it was going to take a year or two to do it," Blank said last month. "I think that's exactly [where] it has taken them. I think they're on schedule. If anything, I'd say they are ahead of schedule."