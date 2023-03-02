The art of the interview: Terry Fontenot provides a look inside the Falcons formal interview process at the 2023 NFL Combine

There's a quickness and urgency to these meetings, though. Despite the coffee and the candy and the gear, no time can -- or will -- be wasted. For instance, when a player walks into the room, there are no introductions done even though this player is entering into a room filled with scouts and coaches he likely does not know. With so little time on the shot clock, the quicker a player sits himself on the hot seat, the better.

And that hot seat? Its position in the room is important to think about when you're imagining this scenario.

In the middle of a room is a table. At that table sits Smith and Fontenot on one side while the player and the specific coordinator who calls his side of the ball directly beside him. Smith sits directly across from the player. It's the head coach who has a laptop in front of him. That laptop is the device that cues up specific tape of the player in front of him to the bigger TV beside him. A whiteboard with markers sits behind the player for him to use if need be.

Around the room more chairs are scattered about. Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams and Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith sit by the window overlooking the field. Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen take turns shifting from the back of the room to the table with Smith and Fontenot depending on the player they're interviewing at any given moment. A handful of area and regional scouts sit in lines on the outer fringes of the room to make a semi circle around the player being interviewed.

In terms of hot seats? This one is just that: Hot.

What's interesting is that the set up of the room and who sits within it from the Falcons camp is the only constant of these 45 interviews. Why? Because, according to Fontenot, every interview is different. A misconception is that coaches and the general manager enter into these interviews with a script. Some may think they spend five minutes asking questions to the player with the final 10 minutes being allocated to go over film with him. Fontenot said that's not the case at all.

For Fontenot and the Falcons, the art of an interview is based in feel and flexibility.

"We do feel it out," Fontenot said of the interviews. "Sometimes we might not get to too much of the film. If we start talking to the player and it's just a really good conversation and you want it to keep going and you don't want to cut it off, we'll keep going with that. Sometimes you'll have a short conversation with the player and then you'll get right to the film. And, naturally, while you're watching film other questions will come up. It kind of just depends on the player."

Some players are conversationalists. They can get long-winded in their answers or have specific talking points they want to get to. If that's how the interview is trending, the Falcons will let it trend that way. Other times, the staff will have to work hard to pull any conversation out of a guy in the first few minutes. If so, they'll switch gears, pulling up their film to go over a few plays with them. Soon, they begin to open up.

"Usually, when you start talking ball you can tell the guys who love it," Fontenot said. "They get kind of in the zone when they start talking football."

(Not unlike the head coach sitting across from them, Fontenot added).