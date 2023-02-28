Bair: Why discipline is essential for Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to execute Falcons offseason plan well

INDIANAPOLIS – The Falcons have tons of salary cap space and the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, resources required to significantly upgrade their roster, build around an sturdy young foundation and get better fast.

Only, however, if they do it right.

With great (financial) power comes great responsibility.

General manager Terry Fontenot was quick to point that out in his Tuesday morning press conference here at the NFL Scouting Combine.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons created this golden opportunity through tough decisions that required salary-cap sacrifice. Now they must execute in the second phase of Fontenot and Arthur Smith's long-term plan. They have drafted and developed well while erasing cap constraints.

That doesn't mean they'll be tossing money from a parade float or throwing it at every talented free agent making eyes at them on the open market.

Discipline is required here. Restraint is as important as ever in a competitive open marketplace.

"When you have a lot of cap space, that means you have a lot of work to do," Fontenot said. "We have to add to every position, every phase. We just want to make sure we have the right discipline and make sure we're doing the right things.

"We have to set parameters. If we don't, we can get ourselves in a bind. We need to add a lot and we need to make sure we go through the process in the right way and focus on the right kind of people. We have to focus on our makeup and not compromise that at all."

That quote got me thinking about the task at hand in the coming weeks and how vital each move becomes. Proper salary-cap management is an puzzle spread over the 4-D chess board. It requires smarts and foresight and maybe a little strategy to get the talent required without getting back into trouble.

This can't be one wild spending spree over free agency's first days and that's it. They have homegrown players to extend this offseason and the next and the next after that. They must add premium talent that also offers value to the pass rush and offensive explosiveness.

Look, nobody bats 1.000. The Falcons won't this offseason. Missteps will be made, but they must be minimized wherever possible with a hit average that remains high.

We must also remember that, while there's a chance to get better in a hurry and become an NFC South contender, this remains a longer-term project. The Falcons defense won't get overhauled overnight. That unit should see significant upgrades, but it might not be possible to fix every ailment. The Falcons will be able to upgrade faster, however, with the cap flexibility possess and will look to maintain in future seasons.