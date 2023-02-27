'I do think Des' future is bright': What Arthur Smith had to say about Desmond Ridder's 2023 trajectory

One of the most burning questions surrounding the Falcons during the 2023 offseason hinges upon what they decide to do at the quarterback position. Now in the post-Matt Ryan era, what are the Falcons wanting to do - long-term - at the quarterback position? Desmond Ridder started the final four games of the 2022 season. Did he do enough to be named the starting quarterback in 2023? Or will the Falcons find their QB1 elsewhere? They have options: The Draft, free agency, even a trade if they have someone in their sights. Ultimately, though, the decision about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta is still up in the air.

In an exclusive sit-down with AtlantaFalcons.com ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the quarterback position, particularly Ridder. He said based on the sample size of the four games worth of tape he has on Ridder, he's pleased with the young quarterback's progress.

"I think the other thing that I thought he did well is that he didn't repeat a lot of the same mistakes," Smith said. "There are a lot of things that go on playing late in the season like that, going on the road. I thought he did a nice job handling those critical downs."

RELATED CONTENT: