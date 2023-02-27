'I do think Des' future is bright': What Arthur Smith had to say about Desmond Ridder's 2023 trajectory

Ridder started the final four games of the 2022 season for the Falcons. Was that enough of a sample size to be named the starter in 2023? 

Feb 27, 2023 at 03:04 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

One of the most burning questions surrounding the Falcons during the 2023 offseason hinges upon what they decide to do at the quarterback position. Now in the post-Matt Ryan era, what are the Falcons wanting to do - long-term - at the quarterback position? Desmond Ridder started the final four games of the 2022 season. Did he do enough to be named the starting quarterback in 2023? Or will the Falcons find their QB1 elsewhere? They have options: The Draft, free agency, even a trade if they have someone in their sights. Ultimately, though, the decision about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta is still up in the air.

In an exclusive sit-down with AtlantaFalcons.com ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the quarterback position, particularly Ridder. He said based on the sample size of the four games worth of tape he has on Ridder, he's pleased with the young quarterback's progress.

"I think the other thing that I thought he did well is that he didn't repeat a lot of the same mistakes," Smith said. "There are a lot of things that go on playing late in the season like that, going on the road. I thought he did a nice job handling those critical downs."

Smith said he's seen obvious improvements in Ridder's game, even since the moment he was drafted to Atlanta last year. Getting him on the field for the final portion of the 2022 season allowed Ridder to get back into game-mode. Because of that, Smith said he really saw Ridder handle himself well in the situational football moments, so think third down, fourth downs and inside the two-minute warning.

AF_20221214_practice_SL2_3618 (1)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Asked about Ridder's trajectory with the Falcons, Smith said this: "I do think Des' future is bright."

Is it bright enough to be named the 2023 starting quarterback for the Falcons, though? Well, Smith didn't want to make that call in February.

"We're not naming any starters right now," he said. "There are a lot of things that can happen. We're very excited about Des, no different than we are about Tyler Allgeier and Drake London and the improvements they've made and guys who are currently on our roster. As always, all options are on the table. Anything that we can do to improve this team and help us win - and to ultimately win championships - that's what we're looking for."

So, there you have it. No starting quarterback has been named in Atlanta, yet. But Smith did have solid praise for Ridder, someone who is vying for that top spot even at this point in the offseason.

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Rookies

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos of our rookies from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons release quarterback Marcus Mariota

Atlanta to tack on more money to their cap savings in 2023 with the release of the veteran quarterback.

news

Stories of service: Former Falcons detail life as a Black NFL athlete, living in Atlanta during 1960s, 1970s

Ted Cottrell, Rudy Redmond and Lee Calland talk about their time as professional football players, activism and life after the game ends

news

'It is really about having a passion for the youth': Why Henri Crockett is devoted to giving back in his hometown

The former Falcons linebacker founded the Crockett Foundation in 2002

news

'Morehouse changed my life': How Roderick Moore Jr.'s HBCU experience prepared him to coach in the NFL

Moore is in his second season as the Falcons' assistant strength and conditioning coach

news

Arthur Smith discusses Ryan Nielsen, Jerry Gray hires, plus announces who will coach Falcons quarterbacks

Smith said Dave Ragone will oversee quarterbacks, in addition to his role as offensive coordinator

news

Falcons announce changes to coaching staff

Atlanta moves Steve Jackson to secondary coach among 10 other coaching changes.

news

Bair Mail: On Jake Matthews, Lamar Jackson, tagging Kaleb McGary (or not) and finding Desmond Ridder a backup

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag

news

Five realistic options Falcons could take at No. 8 overall

Let's take a look at who the Falcons should take in the first round

news

One burning question for every Falcons position group, Pt. II: The defense

With the football calendar about to heat up again, we get those (defensive) questions cooking.

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Dave Zangaro, Brianna Dix has OT Paris Johnson Jr. linked to Atlanta in the first round

news

Falcons re-sign Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent

McCullough played in all 17 games during the 2022 season

Falcons release quarterback Marcus Mariota

Arthur Smith discusses Ryan Nielsen, Jerry Gray hires, plus announces who will coach Falcons quarterbacks

Exclusive: Arthur Smith speaks on changes being made for the 2023 season

'I do think Des' future is bright': What Arthur Smith had to say about Desmond Ridder's 2023 trajectory

