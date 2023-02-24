Five realistic options Falcons could take at No. 8 overall

3. CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

The Falcons secondary struggled during the 2022 season due to key injuries and a lack of depth. They ranked 25th in passing yards per game allowed (231.9), per Team Rankings, and sat in the bottom half of the league with only 10 interceptions. The Falcons need a versatile cornerback. I suggested Illinois' Devon Witherspoon because I think he would compliment A.J. Terrell and the Falcons' secondary well. He's a physical defensive back who's proven to be efficient in both man and off ball coverage when covering tight ends and wide receivers, in addition to being able to stop the run. Under the guidance of Jerry Gray, a former secondary coach and now Falcons assistant head coach/defense, Witherspoon would be a great asset to Atlanta's defense.