Question of the Week: What can the Falcons glean from Super Bowl contenders? 

Scott: There's plenty to glean from the Super Bowl combatants, who don't look like one-year wonders. The Eagles and Chiefs are either in the midst of or just opening a period of sustained success. While there's no one way to construct a juggernaut, I think we can all agree that pass rush is key.

And the Eagles come at you with waves of top talent. They have invested heavily in their defensive line, as the 49ers have over the years. I covered San Francisco during their Super Bowl run a few years back, and that defensive line was fearsome, with talent collected using premium assets. The Falcons should follow that model when addressing a lackluster pass rusher that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is charged with fixing.

Nielsen is supremely confident that he'll put pressure on the quarterback and build a stout run defense. His track record suggests they will. The Eagles got after the quarterback a ton this year, to the tune of 70 sacks in one season. That's more than the Falcons have had in the past three. And, you know who was second in sacks? That's right. The Chiefs. Coincidence? I think not.

Cranking up the defensive front is essential to building a bully and controlling the line of scrimmage. The Eagles and 49ers and so many other elite clubs have elite pass rushes. The Falcons need to invest in some serious upgrades up front, and they have the money, draft picks and wherewithal to get that job done.

Tori: I actually want to spend my few paragraphs talking about the team that didn't win the Super Bowl: The Eagles. Look, I know they didn't win. I know they may end up being but a footnote in what people ultimately remember about Super Bowl LVII. (We all know Rihanna will be the lede). But I think there is something to be said about Jalen Hurts, and his journey from the start of the 2022 season to the very end.

Hurts' story this season - to me - is the epitome of not giving up on someone's development too soon. Let's go back to the beginning of the season shall we? How many times did we hear doubts about Hurts' future not just in Philadelphia but as a starting quarterback in the league? Let's go back even further, when there was turmoil and changes happening in Philadelphia in Hurts' first couple years in the league. It was a time in his career when Hurts himself felt as though maybe no one even wanted him in Philadelphia.

"My first year here they probably didn't even want me draft here," Hurts was quoted saying at the end of January. "It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself."

And yes, Hurts, it was handled because you were given the chance to grow and develop.