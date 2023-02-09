Question of the Week: What is the Falcons most pressing defensive need?

The Falcons defense is transitioning into a new era with the recent acquisitions of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray. While the remainder of the defensive staff is still being rounded out, there's still plenty to discuss surrounding the state of the defense.

Eleven of the Falcons' defensive players are set to be free agents in 2023, including nickel cornerback Isaiah Oliver and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter. With college bowl games now in the rearview, the focus shifts to free agency and the NFL Combine. This offseason will be much different for the Falcons than the previous two years. Why? Atlanta is projected to have the second-most-cap-space in 2023 which will allow them to both keep and acquire key players.

RELATED CONTENT:

With that being said, questions remain about the defense and what it will look like at the start of the 2023 season. So that poses the question: What is the Falcons most pressing defensive need, and why?

Ashton: I think there's a serious need at the cornerback position. The Falcons secondary allowed an average of 231.9 passing yards per game this past season, ranking 25th in the entire NFL, per Team Rankings. According to PFF's previous two NFL secondary rankings, the Falcons sit in the bottom half in each of those lists.

Outside of A.J. Terrell, there hasn't been much consistency from this unit, and that's mainly due to a lack of depth. Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong held their own in place of Casey Hayward, but it ultimately wasn't sustainable throughout the course of the season.