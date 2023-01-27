Will Falcons add top talent to young secondary featuring A.J. Terrell? -- Falcons Breakdown

Who stays: Terrell, Hayward, Hall, Grant, Hawkins, Alford, Mike Ford

Most core members of the secondary are working on rookie contracts, meaning they're controllable for one more season at least. They have three secure starters in Terrell, Grant and Hawkins. They have depth with Hall and Alford that will benefit from significant snaps logged in 2022.

The Falcons are going to have to pay Terrell at some point soon – he's eligible for an extension starting this offseason – but they have two more seasons of control if they exercise his fifth-year option. This group will have a chance to grow together and could be pretty good if they continue to develop and improve over time, especially if another top young talent joins the crew.

They have Hayward back as well, so they can avoid pushing a new rookie into a major role right away. It's also smart to bring Mike Ford as a deep reserve and a leader on special teams.

On the chopping block: Oliver, Armstrong, Erik Harris, Jovante Moffatt

I put Oliver here because of his expiring contract. I think the Falcons should re-sign him, so much so that I wrote that very thing in our most recent Question of the Week. While he was a Dean Pees guy, that doesn't mean he can't function well as a slot cornerback under the next defensive coordinator.

Harris could add some veteran leadership on special teams and as a defensive reserve. Bringing him back isn't the worst idea, but the Falcons could go in a different direction if they so choose.

Biggest offseason question: Will the Falcons go big on a cornerback?

This isn't an area of pressing need, but cornerback is a premium position that must be addressed in the near future. Could they use and first- or second-round pick to add one. This draft class has lots of talent at the top of the position group.

Free agent corners aren't cheap, so that would require a hefty contract. Would they pay two cornerbacks top dollar? They're going to pay Terrell at some point. Take that to the bank. Going with another top vet would put lots of investment in one position group.