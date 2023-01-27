Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen: Will Atlanta keep their 2022 ILBs together in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

Who stays: Evans, Walker and Andersen

On the chopping block: Evans and Walker

I know what you're thinking: "Tori, this breakdown doesn't make any sense." And you're right. It doesn't. But hear me out for a second...

The Falcons have yet to announce a defensive coordinator hire, and in my mind this decision greatly impacts the inside linebacker position because of the nature of members of this group acting as the voice of the coordinator on the field.

There is a world in which I think this entire core group of inside linebackers should stay together in 2023. Evans was an important piece of consistency for this defense in 2022. Though Walker eventually lost his starting spot to Andersen, then-defensive coordinator Dean Pees said time and time again that it wasn't because the Falcons were displeased with Walker's performance. It was that they needed to see Andersen in the role, too. In fact, even if that weren't the case, the competition between two young linebackers is healthy.

Then, there's Andersen, himself. An intriguing player with raw talent that the Falcons have begun to mold into what they want. There's value in keeping these three together again.

However, as there is a world where they stay together, there's also a realm in which they're broken apart.

Let's say a new defensive coordinator wants to come in and revamp the position. With Andersen still being so new to the league, he wouldn't be the one on the chopping block, Evans and Walker would.

Evans was only on a one-year deal in Atlanta. If the Falcons want him back, they'd have to re-sign him. If they don't, he heads to the open market.

Walker will be on the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. The Falcons have already parted with one member of the 2020 draft class before their rookie deal expired (Marlon Davidson), who's to say they wouldn't do that to Walker if they found someone in the draft or in free agency that could play his role?

And that, my friends, is where I leave you.

Biggest offseason question: Do the Falcons get the 2022 band back together in 2023?

If this is me - Tori McElhaney - making the decision I say, "Yes, bring them back." Why? Because in my mind they didn't do enough to warrant not bringing them back, first of all. And second of all, if you need to put money and resources back into the defense I can think of three other position groups that need it more than the inside linebackers do. Especially if they were to keep Evans - particularly - around a bit longer.

In my mind, the Falcons have more significant and pressing needs along the defensive interior, in pass rush as a whole for that matter, and in acquired depth at the cornerback position. Inside linebacker is not a top priority for me at this current juncture.

However, I am not the one making the decisions. I am not the new defensive coordinator. And I am not the one who has a say in which direction the position group goes in 2023 and beyond. Perhaps the actual decision-makers feel differently. Maybe they want to clean house. That's a possibility, too.

For the time being, though, we don't know which side Falcons decision makers are actually leaning towards.