Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen: Will Atlanta keep their 2022 ILBs together in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

This trio of inside linebackers were an important part of the 2022 defense's growth last season, but with a new defensive coordinator coming in, will the Falcons choose to keep the trio together? 

Jan 27, 2023 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Editor's Note:The 'Falcons Breakdown' series analyzes the state of every position group on the depth chart. We'll take a look back at the group's overall production in 2022, who we think will stay in 2023 and who could be on the chopping block. We'll also pinpoint the position's biggest question of the offseason.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Before we dive into any type of analysis about the inside linebacker position in Atlanta, let's get one thing straight here: We don't know what direction this group is heading.

Will the Falcons re-sign Rashaan Evans? Will they bring back Mykal Walker, too? What about Troy Andersen? Could his role change slightly with a new defensive coordinator coming in soon? Is there a player worth targeted on the open market to bring in? What about the Draft?

Essentially, there are two schools of thought regarding the trajectory of the trio of Evans, Walker and Andersen. Either they stay together, or they break up. Sounds simple, right? Well, maybe not, considering that decision alters what the Falcons have to prioritize in the draft and in free agency in 2023.

So, let's not waste any more time. Let's go ahead and dive right into these two schools of thought.

2022 production

Rashaan Evans: 17 games | Two sacks | 159 combined tackles (six for a loss) | Three QB hits | One forced fumble, two fumble recoveries

Mykal Walker: 16 games | One sack | 107 combined tackles (four for a loss) | One QB hit | Two interceptions | Six passes defended

Troy Andersen: 17 games | No sacks | 69 combined tackles (three for a loss) | Three QB hits | One forced fumble | One blocked punt

AF_20221218_ATLatNO_BG153142
Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Who stays: Evans, Walker and Andersen

On the chopping block: Evans and Walker

I know what you're thinking: "Tori, this breakdown doesn't make any sense." And you're right. It doesn't. But hear me out for a second...

The Falcons have yet to announce a defensive coordinator hire, and in my mind this decision greatly impacts the inside linebacker position because of the nature of members of this group acting as the voice of the coordinator on the field.

There is a world in which I think this entire core group of inside linebackers should stay together in 2023. Evans was an important piece of consistency for this defense in 2022. Though Walker eventually lost his starting spot to Andersen, then-defensive coordinator Dean Pees said time and time again that it wasn't because the Falcons were displeased with Walker's performance. It was that they needed to see Andersen in the role, too. In fact, even if that weren't the case, the competition between two young linebackers is healthy.

Then, there's Andersen, himself. An intriguing player with raw talent that the Falcons have begun to mold into what they want. There's value in keeping these three together again.

However, as there is a world where they stay together, there's also a realm in which they're broken apart.

Let's say a new defensive coordinator wants to come in and revamp the position. With Andersen still being so new to the league, he wouldn't be the one on the chopping block, Evans and Walker would.

Evans was only on a one-year deal in Atlanta. If the Falcons want him back, they'd have to re-sign him. If they don't, he heads to the open market.

Walker will be on the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. The Falcons have already parted with one member of the 2020 draft class before their rookie deal expired (Marlon Davidson), who's to say they wouldn't do that to Walker if they found someone in the draft or in free agency that could play his role?

And that, my friends, is where I leave you.

Biggest offseason question: Do the Falcons get the 2022 band back together in 2023?

If this is me - Tori McElhaney - making the decision I say, "Yes, bring them back." Why? Because in my mind they didn't do enough to warrant not bringing them back, first of all. And second of all, if you need to put money and resources back into the defense I can think of three other position groups that need it more than the inside linebackers do. Especially if they were to keep Evans - particularly - around a bit longer.

In my mind, the Falcons have more significant and pressing needs along the defensive interior, in pass rush as a whole for that matter, and in acquired depth at the cornerback position. Inside linebacker is not a top priority for me at this current juncture.

However, I am not the one making the decisions. I am not the new defensive coordinator. And I am not the one who has a say in which direction the position group goes in 2023 and beyond. Perhaps the actual decision-makers feel differently. Maybe they want to clean house. That's a possibility, too.

For the time being, though, we don't know which side Falcons decision makers are actually leaning towards.

And that, my friends, is where they leave us.

Top 100 Photos of the 2022 Season

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London rides in the cockpit en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100

Drake London rides in the cockpit en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Red Helmet shoot with AJ Terrell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Red Helmet shoot with AJ Terrell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Behind the scenes photos from the Red Helmet shoot at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100

Behind the scenes photos from the Red Helmet shoot at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during the Falcons Creative Days - Day 1 at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during the Falcons Creative Days - Day 1 at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the visor reflection as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100

View of the visor reflection as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Wide angle shot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100

Wide angle shot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 works out during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 works out during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players visit with Wellstar visitors during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players visit with Wellstar visitors during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100

Players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of fans cheering before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100

A detail shot of fans cheering before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view through a tilt-shift lens during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 100

Overall view through a tilt-shift lens during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Wide view of the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100

Wide view of the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 shoots a 50-caliber gun as running back Avery Williams #35 and safety Richie Grant #27 look on during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 shoots a 50-caliber gun as running back Avery Williams #35 and safety Richie Grant #27 look on during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walks out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walks out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100

A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 on the sidelines before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 on the sidelines before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An overall during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100

An overall during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane before travelling to Cincinnati at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane before travelling to Cincinnati at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during warmups prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during warmups prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates by throwing his helmet after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates by throwing his helmet after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view as the team boards the plane for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100

Overall view as the team boards the plane for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of fans during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100

View of fans during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a jersey swap with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100

View of a jersey swap with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100

View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100

A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of raindrops as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walking to practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100

Detail view of raindrops as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walking to practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100

Fans look on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
