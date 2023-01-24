Evaluating DeAngelo Malone's first season, Falcons long-term plan for him -- Rookie review

What DeAngelo learned in 2022: Rushing the passer sometimes requires finding a good rhythm. It can also require constant work, setting a tackle up on one play to take advantage of him the next. That's harder to do while playing in brief spurts. That was Malone's role, with Lorenzo Carter, Ade Ogundeji and Arnold Ebiketie taking the majority of the defensive work.

Malone didn't earn additional time, but that's not shocking for a relatively undersized player who came from a smaller school in a mid-major conference. We knew from the second Malone was drafted that he would need both physical and technical development he received from top-tier outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and the Falcons defensive staff.

Areas for improvement: It's both cliché and true that NFL players can make a real jump between Years 1 and 2. That's because a player has a chance to train over a complete offseason. The spring prior to a rookie season is spent on pre-draft prep, without time to really concentrate on getting better. Malone has that this offseason, which will provide an opportunity to put on some weight – he played 2022 at about 240 – without losing his trademark agility. If he can get bigger and stronger, Malone's tenacity should lead to greater production. The Falcons are expected to add edge rushers this offseason, possibility in free agency and the draft. Malone could be impactful as a sub-package edge rusher in 2023, with the prospect of earning more down the line. There's potential is Malone and it will be interesting to see how he develops.