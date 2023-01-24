The Falcons need help along the defensive interior, can that help be found and acquired in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There is no position in Atlanta that went through as significant turnover in 2022 as that of the Falcons defensive line. It's turnover that will follow Atlanta into 2023, too.

The Falcons have a pass rush problem. The problem being that they have not been able to generate a pass rush that is consistently moving the needle towards production that realistically shows up on a stat sheet. Let's get one thing straight, though: A stat sheet can't and won't tell the entire story, but it does show a piece of it, and it's a pretty big piece that is cracked right now.

For the Falcons defense to take a step in the right direction this offseason, one thing is clear: Atlanta needs more players along the defensive interior who can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Way back in August of last year, the Falcons defensive interior looked very different - astronomically different - from what it ended up looking like by the season's end. The Falcons came into training camp with Grady Jarrett (of course), Vincent Taylor (who the organization picked up in free agency), Anthony Rush (who the Falcons brought back on a one-year deal after he helped out in 2021), Marlon Davidson (who was still trying to prove his worth as a former second-round pick) and Ta'Quon Graham (who was entering into his second year in the league).

As training camp began, though, this lineup dwindled. Taylor ruptured his Achilles in one of the Falcons first training camp practices. He was placed on injured reserve and never returned. Davidson injured his knee and did not participate in the final two preseason games. He was placed on injured reserve and was later released at the end of October. By that time, the Falcons had already parted ways with Rush, too, who started the first four games alongside Jarrett but was ultimately released at the beginning of October.

Graham did well for himself in his first real taste as a starter in the league, but the 2021 fifth-round pick was sidelined in November with a season-ending knee injury.

By Week 11, all that remained of that initial training camp group was Jarrett. So, for much of the season, the Falcons had to heavily rely upon its practice squad depth to support its interior push. That depth included Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton, Jaleel Johnson and first-year player Timmy Horne.