A look back at the Falcons best surprise of 2022: The offensive line -- Falcons breakdown

Who stays: Matthews, Dalman, Lindstrom, Hennessy (likely Justin Shaffer and Jalen Mayfield, too, if including players not on the active 53-man roster at the season's end)

If there is anyone the Falcons should be prioritizing extending this offseason, it's Lindstrom. The Falcons lone Pro Bowl representative, Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and all-around best offensive guard in the league, should see a significant negotiation period heading his way as the new league year creeps closer. Lindstrom is everything the Falcons want 1) in the locker room, 2) representing their organization and 3) playing on the field. They picked up Lindstrom's fifth-year option last season, but if a deal can be struck, a larger chunk of the Falcons salary cap space in 2023 should be heading Lindstrom's way.

Matthews just signed a contract extension last season. He's not going anywhere, and neither should Dalman, who did enough at the center position in 2022 to hold onto the spot in 2023.

That leaves Hennessy, who lost the starting center position to Dalman at the start of the year but worked to slot in at left guard when Wilkinson went on injured reserve in the middle of the season. Still on his rookie deal for another year, the Falcons could continue to highlight Hennessy's move to left guard this offseason. In turn, we could see Hennessy fighting for that starting spot in 2023. He played well at left guard when he had the chance.

It could be an interesting experiment to move him to the spot officially next season, especially if the Falcons move on from Wilkinson, don't find the right fit via the draft or free agency, or do not think Shaffer or Mayfield are ready for the responsibility at starting left guard.

On the chopping block: Wilkinson, McGary, Edoga, Gossett

Wilkinson signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022 and one could argue he was one of the best short-term signings the front office made last offseason. Though Wilkinson worked through a couple injuries that kept him off the field for specific stretches of the 2022 season, he was still a valuable asset for the Falcons last season. It's those injuries, though, that may keep the Falcons from bringing him back, especially if they think they have reinforcements elsewhere.

Gossett is on the chopping block simply because he would need a new contract as he, too, was on a one-year deal, but he's been an important depth piece for the Falcons in the last two seasons. It wouldn't be at all surprising if the Falcons cut him a deal to stay in Atlanta.

The biggest question mark in this group is McGary. In fact, his future is the biggest question mark when looking at the entire group of offensive linemen in Atlanta.

McGary saw an exponential jump in play, production and overall offensive grades in 2022. Unlike his fellow 2019 first round draft pick Lindstrom, the Falcons did not extend McGary's fifth year option to him last offseason. But that doesn't discount a potential new deal to be enacted for McGary to stay in Atlanta. His play in 2022 warrants a good second contract. Will the Falcons be the ones to give him one? That's where the next section begins...

Biggest offseason question: How much money are the Falcons willing to invest in the offensive line? Does said money equate to being able to keep this group together long-term?

There is something to be said about this 2022 offensive line in Atlanta. From the men who started every single game, to the left guards rotated in at various points during the season, this offensive line was the biggest and best surprise of 2022. Ask any of these linemen or their position coach (Dwayne Ledford) and they'll all tell you the same thing: The culture they have built in their room in two year's time has gotten them to this point of seeing consistent success.

If that's the case, could the group make an argument to stay together? The Falcons (arguably) have the money to keep them together if they choose to prioritize that path.

However, keeping this group together hinges on what happens with McGary and Lindstrom. How much money will the Falcons have to put towards those two to keep them? They're already paying Matthews well. Can they afford two new contracts on top of that at the same position?

One has to think that signing Lindstrom is a higher priority, but there's something to be said about the way Lindstrom and McGary work together. With so many needs across the team, is re-signing McGary a priority, too? If so, how do they engineer the cap to work best for them long-term?