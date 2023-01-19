Rushing production a highlight of 2022, can it remain so in 2023 for running backs in Atlanta? – Falcons breakdown

Tyler Allgeier broke rookie franchise records. Cordarrelle Patterson set to return for third season in Atlanta. Running back position already anchored as 2023 offseason begins. 

Jan 19, 2023 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Editor's Note: The 'Falcons Breakdown' series analyzes the state of every position group in Atlanta. We'll take a look back at the group's overall production in 2022, who we think will stay in 2023 and who could be on the chopping block. We'll also pinpoint the position's biggest question of the offseason. We've already analyzed the quarterback position, now we'll take a deeper dive into one of the Falcons most productive position groups of 2022: The running backs.

breakdown_RB_jan_18

For the first time in a decade, the Falcons can say they are a run-first, run-often and run-productively team.

From the start of the 2022 season until the end, the Falcons put together one of the league's best rushing attacks, consistently ranking in the top five across the league in rushing yards per game and yards per carry average. By the season's end, Atlanta had the third-best rushing defense in yards per game average (159.9). They also had the fourth-best yards per attempt average (4.9) which was a full yard more than it was a year before (3.7).

RELATED CONTENT:

The progress Atlanta saw in its rushing attack in 2022 was significant. So much so, that by the end of the season, it brought comfort to a first-time starter at quarterback.

In Desmond Ridder's first start in Week 15, Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 139 yards on 17 carries.

"Every time you hand the ball off, you're expecting that he's going to make one guy miss," Ridder said about Allgeier. "You know it's going to take more than one guy to tackle him and bring him down. That's almost a security to just hand the ball off and know that he's going to get positive yards."

Allgeier's evolution in 2022 also helped Cordarrelle Patterson, too, who saw his role in the offense become more versatile as the year went on.

If 2022 showed us anything, it's that the Falcons identity lies in physicality. That was shown every time the Falcons ran the ball. A lot should (and will) be said about the offensive line's role in this, but for right now, let's take a look at the running backs and the record-setting year they had in Atlanta.

AF_20230108_ATLvsTB_JB2_7660
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

2022 production

Tyler Allgeier: 16 games | 210 carries for 1,035 rushing yards | 4.93 yards per carry average | three rushing touchdowns | zero fumbles | 16 catches for 139 receiving yards | one receiving touchdown | broke the franchise record for most rushing yards by a rookie in their first season

Cordarrelle Patterson: 13 games | 144 carries for 695 rushing yards | 4.83 yards per carry average | eight rushing touchdowns | one fumble | 21 catches for 122 receiving yards

Caleb Huntley: 12 games | 76 carries for 366 rushing yards | 4.82 yards per carry average | one rushing touchdown | one fumble

Avery Williams: 17 games | 22 carries for 109 rushing yards | 4.95 yards per carry average | one rushing touchdown | one fumble | 13 catches for 61 receiving yards | one receiving touchdown

Who stays: Allgeier, Patterson, Huntley and Williams

On the chopping block: No one

This may be a little bit of a hot take but I don't see the Falcons parting ways with anyone in this room in 2023. They were too good as a collective unit in 2022 to change it up now. Patterson will be on the last year of his two-year contact. He has said time and time again he'd like to not only stay in Atlanta, but potentially retire here.

Allgeier was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season. He morphed into the Falcons feature back by the season's end. The expectation should be that he remains in that role through the 2023 offseason.

Williams true bread and butter lies within his role on special teams. He was used sparingly as a running back and receiver throughout the year, but he'll continue to take up a running back spot on the 53-man roster thanks in part to what he provides the Falcons as a return man. He finished 2022 averaging just over 16 yards per punt return. That average led the league by a significant margin when the regular season came to a close. So, no, he's not going anywhere, either.

That leaves Huntley. After earning a spot on the practice squad to start the year, Huntley became a reliable and physical runner for the Falcons when Patterson was placed on injured reserve in the middle of the season. Huntley - or "Duke" as Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith call him - earned a spot on the 53-man roster with his production during that time. When Patterson returned, Huntley's carries dropped slightly to account for three healthy running backs, but his production didn't.

Huntley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury at the beginning of the Falcons Week 15 game against the Saints. Smith called it one of the craziest injuries he's ever seen as Huntley stayed on the field until the drive ended because Smith wanted to go hurry-up to start that game. Huntley underwent surgery to repair his Achilles soon after.

If Huntley's rehab goes well, there's no reason to believe the Falcons won't bring him back in 2023.

AF_20221110_ATLatCAR_C1N07396
Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Biggest offseason question: With this position group the question isn't really about personnel, who we could we see in this room or who we won't. The question is this: Can the Falcons sustain the success the run game saw in 2022 into a new year?

It's likely the Falcons could see changes across their offensive line. Kaleb McGary is on contract year and Elijah Wilkinson was only on a one-year deal in 2022. If that happens and changes come, how does it affect the running backs and what they can do? The Falcons offense may also operate in a different capacity according to the quarterback they decide to start in 2023. How would that decision alter the usage of this group? Those are the questions.

Top 100 Photos of the 2022 Season

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London rides in the cockpit en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100

Drake London rides in the cockpit en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Red Helmet shoot with AJ Terrell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Red Helmet shoot with AJ Terrell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Behind the scenes photos from the Red Helmet shoot at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100

Behind the scenes photos from the Red Helmet shoot at MBS in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during the Falcons Creative Days - Day 1 at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during the Falcons Creative Days - Day 1 at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the visor reflection as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100

View of the visor reflection as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Wide angle shot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100

Wide angle shot during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 works out during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate #19 works out during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players visit with Wellstar visitors during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players visit with Wellstar visitors during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100

Players arrive for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of fans cheering before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100

A detail shot of fans cheering before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view through a tilt-shift lens during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 100

Overall view through a tilt-shift lens during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Wide view of the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100

Wide view of the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 shoots a 50-caliber gun as running back Avery Williams #35 and safety Richie Grant #27 look on during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 shoots a 50-caliber gun as running back Avery Williams #35 and safety Richie Grant #27 look on during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walks out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walks out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100

A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players run out of the tunnel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 on the sidelines before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 on the sidelines before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An overall during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100

An overall during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane before travelling to Cincinnati at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane before travelling to Cincinnati at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during warmups prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during warmups prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 on the sideline prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates by throwing his helmet after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates by throwing his helmet after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view as the team boards the plane for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100

Overall view as the team boards the plane for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick for a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns, during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of fans during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100

View of fans during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a jersey swap with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100

View of a jersey swap with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, MD on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100

View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100

A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 celebrates against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of raindrops as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walking to practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100

Detail view of raindrops as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walking to practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100

Fans look on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 runs out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_2023-Season-Ticket-Deposit-Campaign-Paid-Social-IPTV-16x9

Place Your Deposit for 2023 Season Tickets

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

The No. 8 overall pick transitioned well to the NFL game, showing potential to get even better in Year 2

news

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

We talk all quarterbacks, all the time in this Friday mailbag.

news

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Outside of Drake London, the Falcons receiver corps might look a lot different in 2023

news

Report: Falcons interview Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins head coach, for defensive coordinator position

Flores spent the 2022 season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Rookie Review: How Tyler Allgeier's emergence fueled Falcons run game

Allgeier concluded his rookie season with the most rushing yards (1,035) by a rookie running back in franchise history

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

news

Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

It was obvious that Ridder improved every time he took the field in 2022. But did he do enough to be named the starting quarterback in 2023? It's too soon to tell.

news

Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

Fangio spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant for the Eagles after three seasons as the Broncos head coach.

news

Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Holcomb took over the defensive play calling when Steve Wilks became Carolina's interim head coach.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta

news

Charles London named to prominent role on Senior Bowl coaching staff

Falcons QB coach will be offensive coordinator of the American team at the prestigious college all-star game

Top News

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons Best of 2022 | Relive the top cinematic moments from this season

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Advertising