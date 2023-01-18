Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

Fangio's coaching roots run deep as a coaching veteran with over 40 years of experience. He's spent 33 seasons in the NFL. Prior to taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2019 (a position he held until 2021), Fangio was a defensive coordinator in 20 of the previous 24 seasons at the NFL or college level.

Fangio has connections with former Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Prior to Pees joining the Baltimore staff in 2010, Fangio spent three years as the special assistant to the head coach/defensive assistant under John Harbaugh when he was hired as the head coach in 2008. Fangio was later promoted to linebackers coach in 2009. Pees took over the job in 2010 when Fangio left Baltimore to join John's brother, Jim Harbaugh, at Stanford. Fangio was the defensive coordinator at Stanford for a year, but left a year later to be the defensive coordinator for the 49ers when Jim Harbaugh took the head coaching job there.