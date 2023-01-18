Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

A look back: Mariota started the first 13 games for the Falcons in 2022. After the Falcons Week 14 bye week, though, Smith made the move to start Ridder in the final four games of the season. It was a move that showed those on the outside that this coaching staff and front office wanted to evaluate what they had in Ridder after using the No. 74 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Over the next four games, Ridder took a few steps in a positive direction. Ridder's final stat line after four games included a 63.48 completion percentage. He completed 73 passes on 115 attempts for a total of 708 passing yards. He ran for 64 total yards on 16 carries. Though Ridder had just as many lost fumbles as he had touchdown passes (2), he didn't throw a single interception during that four-game stretch of starts.

A specific stat that displays Ridder's growth lies in his quarterback rating, which nearly doubled from 59.3 in his first start in New Orleans to 108.2 in his fourth start at home against Tampa Bay. When considering his QBR average through those final four games of the 2022 season (94.4), Ridder ranked No. 8 among starting quarterbacks in league during that time.

What Ridder learned in 2022: Comfort in the pocket.

Ridder would be the first to say he was a bit too jittery in the pocket in that first start against the Saints in Week 15. In the days following the game, Ridder himself said that he 1) had more time in the pocket than he may have thought in the moment and 2) needed to give his receivers a bit more time to get to a certain point in their route progressions. Over the next three starts, it was evident that Ridder become more and more comfortable in what he was being asked to do and how he could execute the plan. By the time Ridder took the field in the second half of the Tampa Bay game, the happy feet were long gone.

When asked specifically what he felt like he learned most through four starts, Ridder said this: "Just be patient. Take what's there. Don't try to do too much. Don't try to force anything. You're going to have guys open. You're going to see guys. Just make it there."

And Smith? He said he'd argue that as the games went on, Ridder got better. It's not an argument, though. That improvement was obvious.

Areas for improvement: Something Smith has always said about Ridder from the moment Ridder joined the organization is that he likes what the young quarterback is made of. In training camp, Smith said from the neck up Ridder is lightyears ahead of where young quarterbacks usually are in their development at that point in time.

The intangibles have never been an issue for Ridder. Communication pre-snap? Solid. Leadership? He's got it. Poise? He's got that, too.