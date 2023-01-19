Rookie Review: How Tyler Allgeier's emergence fueled Falcons run game 

When Tyler Allgeier was drafted in the fifth-round out of Brigham Young University, Arthur Smith had a lot of confidence in the player he was bringing to Atlanta: a stout, agile running back with good spatial awareness and body control.

Allgeier displayed all those traits when he was thrust heavily into the Falcons' running back rotation early in the season. And though Cordarrelle Patterson remained the Falcons' primary running back, Allgeier always took the same approach with every offensive snap.

"You always got to have the mindset of being a starter," Allgeier said after the Falcons' Week 18 win against the Buccaneers. "It's always just progression, like I said, just progressing every day and being coachable."

Allgeier concluded his rookie season with the most rushing yards (1,035) by a rookie running back in franchise history, but reaching this feat didn't come as a surprise to players and coaches who watched him sharpen every detail of his game week-in-and-week-out.

"Tyler's a workhorse, and his balance is wild," quarterback Desmond Ridder said in his Week 17 postgame press conference. "For him to be able to get the ball and then make one guy miss and then get hit by two or three guys but still be up is something I haven't seen before. Credit to him and credit to the guys up front doing their job and moving their guys. He's a heck of a ballplayer."

Amongst all rookie rushers in the league, Allgeier finished third in rushing yards behind Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, according to Statmuse.