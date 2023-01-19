Report: Falcons interview Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins head coach, for defensive coordinator position

Flores got his start in the league as a scout in the New England Patriots organization in 2004. Working his way up the ladder, by 2008 Flores was a part of the Patriots coaching staff as a special teams coaching assistant, and later, a defensive assistant. It was during this time that he worked under former Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Pees was the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009.

Flores was promoted again in 2012, this time to coach a specific position: Safeties. He spent four years as the Patriots safeties coach, helping New England to their fourth Super Bowl title in 2015. The next season saw Flores make the jump to coach the Patriots linebackers, where he remained until he took the head coaching job in Miami in 2019. He was also the defensive play caller during this time, though he did not hold the defensive coordinator title.

In total, Flores spent 15 years with the Patriots organization, participating in some capacity in New England's eight Super Bowl appearances during that time.