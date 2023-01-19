Report: Falcons interview Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins head coach, for defensive coordinator position

Flores spent the 2022 season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jan 19, 2023 at 05:01 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AP21363219066998
Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores coaches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Miami won 20-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

The Falcons have reportedly interviewed former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flores spent the 2022 season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flores got his start in the league as a scout in the New England Patriots organization in 2004. Working his way up the ladder, by 2008 Flores was a part of the Patriots coaching staff as a special teams coaching assistant, and later, a defensive assistant. It was during this time that he worked under former Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Pees was the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009.

RELATED CONTENT:

Flores was promoted again in 2012, this time to coach a specific position: Safeties. He spent four years as the Patriots safeties coach, helping New England to their fourth Super Bowl title in 2015. The next season saw Flores make the jump to coach the Patriots linebackers, where he remained until he took the head coaching job in Miami in 2019. He was also the defensive play caller during this time, though he did not hold the defensive coordinator title.

In total, Flores spent 15 years with the Patriots organization, participating in some capacity in New England's eight Super Bowl appearances during that time.

Hired by Miami to be their head coach in 2019, Flores spent three seasons with the Dolphins. The Dolphins went 24-25 during those three years.

AF_2022_2023-Season-Ticket-Deposit-Campaign-Paid-Social-IPTV-16x9

Place Your Deposit for 2023 Season Tickets

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

The No. 8 overall pick transitioned well to the NFL game, showing potential to get even better in Year 2

news

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

We talk all quarterbacks, all the time in this Friday mailbag.

news

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Outside of Drake London, the Falcons receiver corps might look a lot different in 2023

news

Rookie Review: How Tyler Allgeier's emergence fueled Falcons run game

Allgeier concluded his rookie season with the most rushing yards (1,035) by a rookie running back in franchise history

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

news

Rushing production a highlight of 2022, can it remain so in 2023 for running backs in Atlanta? – Falcons breakdown

Tyler Allgeier broke rookie franchise records. Cordarrelle Patterson set to return for third season in Atlanta. Running back position already anchored as 2023 offseason begins.

news

Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

It was obvious that Ridder improved every time he took the field in 2022. But did he do enough to be named the starting quarterback in 2023? It's too soon to tell.

news

Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

Fangio spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant for the Eagles after three seasons as the Broncos head coach.

news

Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Holcomb took over the defensive play calling when Steve Wilks became Carolina's interim head coach.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta

news

Charles London named to prominent role on Senior Bowl coaching staff

Falcons QB coach will be offensive coordinator of the American team at the prestigious college all-star game

Top News

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons Best of 2022 | Relive the top cinematic moments from this season

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Advertising