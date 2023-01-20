Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Outside of Drake London, the Falcons receiver corps might look a lot different in 2023

Jan 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's Note: The 'Falcons Breakdown' series analyzes the state of every position group in Atlanta. We'll take a look back at the group's overall production in 2022, who we think will stay in 2023 and who could be on the chopping block. We'll also pinpoint the position's biggest question of the offseason.

Drake-London-State-of-WR

The Falcons' offense saw significant growth across the offensive line and in their rushing attack compared to the 2021 season, but the production from the wide receivers unit remained an area of concern. There were no receivers that surpassed 900 receiving yards for the second season in a row, and only 10 out of the Falcons' 38 total touchdowns this season came from the position group.

RELATED CONTENT:

Not having a dynamic passing attack was a primary factor for the Falcons relying heavily on the run game. Receivers played a major role in that.

Drake London had an efficient rookie season. He showed growth and consistency throughout the course of the year, with a late-season surge that helped him lead all Falcons receivers with 866 yards. No other wideout eclipsed 600.

London's contractual terms makes him the only receiver certain to return in 2023, which lend to the possibility that this position group may look completely different at the start of next season. The Falcons may leverage free agency to acquire a notable wide receiver to compliment London's production.

Let's take a look at the state of the wide receivers room:

2022 production:

Drake London: 17 games | 72 receptions for 866 yards | four touchdowns | 12.03 Yds/Rec | three fumbles | broke the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie wide receiver in their first season

Olamide Zaccheaus: 17 games | 40 receptions for 533 yards | three touchdowns | 13.33 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Damiere Byrd: 14 games | 13 receptions for 268 yards | two touchdowns | 20.62 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

KhaDarel Hodge: 16 games | 13 receptions for 202 yards | one touchdown | 15.54 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Frank Darby: 5 games | one reception for 15 yards | zero touchdowns | 15.0 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Who stays: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge

On the chopping block: Frank Darby, Damiere Byrd, Olamide Zaccheaus

Biggest offseason question: Who will the Falcons look to bring back from the 2022 team? London is a definite; Zaccheaus, Hodge, and Byrd will all be unrestricted free agents. Lastly, Darby will have to earn a roster spot.

What may separate Hodge are his contributions to the special teams unit. That could play a factor in him returning to Atlanta next season.

"He's made a name for himself as a special teams player," special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said in a Dec. 21 press conference. "If you look back where he played initially [with] the Los Angeles Rams, and then he [also] really made an impact when he was with the Cleveland Browns as a special teams player. I've always admired his career from afar and it's a blessing to have him on our team."

Zaccheaus was the second-leading receiver this season with 533 yards and proved to be a reliable player throughout his career in Atlanta. Bringing him back as a third or fourth receiver might be an option. Byrd made some explosive plays this year, but only had 13 receptions for 268 yards. Both players are speedy receivers who can make multiple guys miss when in open field, however, Atlanta has more cap space this offseason and may look to bring in another agile receiver to deliver greater production in this position group.

AF23_GroupsTradition_1920x1080

Purchase Group Tickets for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons Season

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

The No. 8 overall pick transitioned well to the NFL game, showing potential to get even better in Year 2

news

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

We talk all quarterbacks, all the time in this Friday mailbag.

news

Report: Falcons interview Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins head coach, for defensive coordinator position

Flores spent the 2022 season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Rookie Review: How Tyler Allgeier's emergence fueled Falcons run game

Allgeier concluded his rookie season with the most rushing yards (1,035) by a rookie running back in franchise history

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

news

Rushing production a highlight of 2022, can it remain so in 2023 for running backs in Atlanta? – Falcons breakdown

Tyler Allgeier broke rookie franchise records. Cordarrelle Patterson set to return for third season in Atlanta. Running back position already anchored as 2023 offseason begins.

news

Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

It was obvious that Ridder improved every time he took the field in 2022. But did he do enough to be named the starting quarterback in 2023? It's too soon to tell.

news

Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

Fangio spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant for the Eagles after three seasons as the Broncos head coach.

news

Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Holcomb took over the defensive play calling when Steve Wilks became Carolina's interim head coach.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta

news

Charles London named to prominent role on Senior Bowl coaching staff

Falcons QB coach will be offensive coordinator of the American team at the prestigious college all-star game

Top News

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons Best of 2022 | Relive the top cinematic moments from this season

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Advertising