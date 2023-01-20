Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

The Falcons' offense saw significant growth across the offensive line and in their rushing attack compared to the 2021 season, but the production from the wide receivers unit remained an area of concern. There were no receivers that surpassed 900 receiving yards for the second season in a row, and only 10 out of the Falcons' 38 total touchdowns this season came from the position group.

Not having a dynamic passing attack was a primary factor for the Falcons relying heavily on the run game. Receivers played a major role in that.

Drake London had an efficient rookie season. He showed growth and consistency throughout the course of the year, with a late-season surge that helped him lead all Falcons receivers with 866 yards. No other wideout eclipsed 600.

London's contractual terms makes him the only receiver certain to return in 2023, which lend to the possibility that this position group may look completely different at the start of next season. The Falcons may leverage free agency to acquire a notable wide receiver to compliment London's production.

Let's take a look at the state of the wide receivers room:

2022 production:

Drake London: 17 games | 72 receptions for 866 yards | four touchdowns | 12.03 Yds/Rec | three fumbles | broke the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie wide receiver in their first season

Olamide Zaccheaus: 17 games | 40 receptions for 533 yards | three touchdowns | 13.33 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Damiere Byrd: 14 games | 13 receptions for 268 yards | two touchdowns | 20.62 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

KhaDarel Hodge: 16 games | 13 receptions for 202 yards | one touchdown | 15.54 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Frank Darby: 5 games | one reception for 15 yards | zero touchdowns | 15.0 Yds/Rec | zero fumbles

Who stays: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge

On the chopping block: Frank Darby, Damiere Byrd, Olamide Zaccheaus

Biggest offseason question: Who will the Falcons look to bring back from the 2022 team? London is a definite; Zaccheaus, Hodge, and Byrd will all be unrestricted free agents. Lastly, Darby will have to earn a roster spot.

What may separate Hodge are his contributions to the special teams unit. That could play a factor in him returning to Atlanta next season.

"He's made a name for himself as a special teams player," special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said in a Dec. 21 press conference. "If you look back where he played initially [with] the Los Angeles Rams, and then he [also] really made an impact when he was with the Cleveland Browns as a special teams player. I've always admired his career from afar and it's a blessing to have him on our team."