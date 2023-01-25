Bair Mail: On helping Drake London and Kyle Pitts, fixing Falcons defensive front, Brock Purdy and Troy Andersen

We focused the last Bair Mail exclusive on quarterbacks. We'll go away from that this time and hit on some other areas of the roster that are in need of an upgrade.

RELATED CONTENT:

I think we all know what those areas are. We'll discuss the passing game and the pass rush, plus some outside-the-box options in this Wednesday mailbag.

Let's skip the long intro and get right to your questions:

Frank Hodo from Rockville, Maryland

I think London and Pitts will be studs in due time but the Falcons clearly need more juice on offense. Under the assumption that Smith and Fontenot give Ridder an audition year, when and/or where do you think they address the offensive needs?

Bair: Arthur Smith was clear in one of the season's final press conference, probably what he and others considered a statement of the obvious. The Falcons must get help rushing the passer and they have to become more explosive on offense.

He's dead right on both accounts. The Falcons can run the ball. With continuity at play caller, running back and most of the offensive line, there's high confidence they'll be able to run the ball well next season, too.

They need to become a vertical threat. They need to become more dynamic in the passing game. Part of that is figuring the quarterback situation out. I still think the Falcons need more firepower. Kyle Pitts will be back. Drake London could be even better. Cordarrelle Patterson will figure into this equation, too. The receiver corps isn't deep enough or dynamic enough. They should address the position with a veteran and a draft pick, to round the offense out and provide weapons required to make like easier on the passer.

Tom Wilbur from Scranton, Penn.

With all the QB talk lately I'm interested in getting your take on some other positions. So, assuming Ridder and a mid-level camp competition that can start or be a high-level backup signing at QB where do you see most of the attention going and do you think FA or the draft will get us the best talent? I feel the trenches are the most pressing needs atm, but we know that CB and WR are unsettled past the clear 1's. Do you see better fixes in FA or the draft?

Bair: I think the defensive front needs a major overhaul. They need talent and depth there. I would add top-tier players at defensive line and edge rusher. It seems like there are better interior defensive linemen in free agency, with top talents like Javon Hargrave, Daron Payne and Dalvin Tomlinson coming available if they aren't tagged.

Analysts say this is an incredibly deep draft for edge rushers with some significant talent at the top. If they could land Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8, or another edge rusher they like, they'd feel a lot better about their defense.

I know cornerback is a need, but I don't think it's pressing. Not with Casey Hayward still under contract. You could draft and develop someone from a later round.