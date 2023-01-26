NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to, at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft order hasn't yet been finalized, but we're getting close. Only four teams remain battling for a Super Bowl, with the bottom slot left unaccounted for until we name an NFL champion.
That hasn't stopped some of the biggest names in NFL Draft analysis from putting out mock drafts. Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Mel Kiper have all dropped mocks over the last week, with a wide range of options being linked to the Falcons at No. 8 overall. Let's dive into which players these guys picked in the latest Falcons mock draft roundup:
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Date: Jan. 20
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Lucas Van Ness, Iowa
Analysis: Van Ness is extremely explosive and has the versatility to play up and down the line. He is a finisher as a pass rusher and he can overpower blockers in the run game. He should test very well in the spring.
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: Jan. 25
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: DL Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: The Falcons had just 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league, and they were led by Grady Jarrett's six. Veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter added four, while rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie had 2.5. No other player had more than two. They have to get better along the front seven. That could start here with Murphy, a complete defender who had 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson. He could even kick inside to tackle on passing downs.
Atlanta is another team with questions at quarterback, as rookie third-rounder Desmond Ridder flashed at times at the end of the season. He's not a lock to be the Week 1 starter, though I expect the organization to do deep evaluations on this draft class and bring in another player to compete with him. For now, however, Murphy is too good to pass up.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
- Date: Jan. 23
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Analysis: The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.
Marcus Mosher, PFF
- Date: Jan. 26
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: DL Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: There wasn't a team in the NFL with a worse pass rush than the Falcons last season. While they were playing several rookies and young players, it's a unit that needs to improve. Murphy is less talented than Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson, but he is worth a top-10 pick since he can play both defensive end and defensive tackle in sub-packages.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Date: Jan. 17
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Analysis: "Originally, I had the Falcons keeping Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones in his home state with this pick, but Peter Skoronski would give Atlanta a little more flexibility on the offensive line. While his lack of length is a legitimate concern, Skoronski has outstanding tape due to his feet, technique and processing. Scouts believe he has five-position versatility, which would allow the Falcons to move him around and get their five best blockers on the field."
- Falcons pick: No. 44 overall
- Selection: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Ryan Wilson, CBSsports.com
- Date: Jan. 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Analysis: "Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs."
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
- Date: Jan. 18
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: "Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot."
Vinny Iver, Sporting News
- Date: Jan. 16
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Analysis: "The Falcons must invest in revving up their 3-4 pass rush and Foskey can fit the bill with his powerful, explosive and technically sound game. He also has the potential to become more well-rounded for the NfL as he further develops as a run defender."