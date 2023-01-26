NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Date: Jan. 20

Jan. 20 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lucas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: Van Ness is extremely explosive and has the versatility to play up and down the line. He is a finisher as a pass rusher and he can overpower blockers in the run game. He should test very well in the spring.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: Jan. 25

Jan. 25 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: DL Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons had just 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league, and they were led by Grady Jarrett's six. Veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter added four, while rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie had 2.5. No other player had more than two. They have to get better along the front seven. That could start here with Murphy, a complete defender who had 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson. He could even kick inside to tackle on passing downs.

Atlanta is another team with questions at quarterback, as rookie third-rounder Desmond Ridder flashed at times at the end of the season. He's not a lock to be the Week 1 starter, though I expect the organization to do deep evaluations on this draft class and bring in another player to compete with him. For now, however, Murphy is too good to pass up.

Date: Jan. 23

Jan. 23 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.

Marcus Mosher, PFF

Date: Jan. 26

Jan. 26 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: DL Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: There wasn't a team in the NFL with a worse pass rush than the Falcons last season. While they were playing several rookies and young players, it's a unit that needs to improve. Murphy is less talented than Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson, but he is worth a top-10 pick since he can play both defensive end and defensive tackle in sub-packages.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date: Jan. 17

Jan. 17 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: "Originally, I had the Falcons keeping Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones in his home state with this pick, but Peter Skoronski would give Atlanta a little more flexibility on the offensive line. While his lack of length is a legitimate concern, Skoronski has outstanding tape due to his feet, technique and processing. Scouts believe he has five-position versatility, which would allow the Falcons to move him around and get their five best blockers on the field."

Falcons pick: No. 44 overall

No. 44 overall Selection: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Analysis: "Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs."

Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: "Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot."

Vinny Iver, Sporting News

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame