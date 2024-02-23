NFL Mock Draft Roundup: NFL's Daniel Jeremiah projects Falcons take J.J. McCarthy at No. 8 overall

Josh Edwards, CBS

Date: Feb. 22

Feb. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edwards' analysis: "Dallas Turner may not be the most well-rounded edge rusher prospect right now but he is a young player who is still developing. Atlanta has lacked a pass rusher capable of drawing the opponent's attention, but the hope is that Turner changes that narrative."

Chris Trapasso, CBS

Date: Feb. 22

Feb. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Trapasso's analysis: "The Falcons go offensive skill-position inside the Top 10 for the fourth time with the dynamic wideout from LSU."

The Athletic, NFL staff and more

Date: Feb. 22

Feb. 22 Falcons pick: No. 3 overall (projected trade with Patriots)

No. 3 overall (projected trade with Patriots) Selection: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Athletic's analysis: "Trade: Falcons send No. 8, No. 43 and a 2025 first-round pick to Patriots for No. 3.

This should be Daniels' floor. A team could jump Atlanta via trade, while the Patriots or Giants also could be interested. Either way, from a roster standpoint, Atlanta is the most QB-desperate team — meaning it could be a QB away from making noise."

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Date: Feb. 16

Feb. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner

Sikkema's analysis: "Bears receive: A 2024 third-round pick (No. 74), a 2025 third-round pick. Falcons receive: Justin Fields.

The Falcons will be one of a handful of teams that will try to get aggressive to move up for one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. But such a trade will be done before we get to draft weekend.

If they miss out on that chance, Fields remains a solid option. Some might think this price is too low, but I believe the hype and price of a top-50 (or even first-round pick) out there is more fan-driven than league-driven.