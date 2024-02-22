Michael Pitre on what's next for Bijan Robinson, Falcons run game in 2024

Robinson had an impressive showing in his first season, and Pitre sees that as just the beginning.

The next step for the Texas product is sustaining confidence. There were moments when Pitre noticed the running back start to get anxious when a play would collapse around him. He wants to see Robinson learn to work with the ebbs and flows of a game when things aren't going his way.

"The game's gonna slow down for him," Pitre said. "Year 2 is gonna be better than Year 1 because it's not going to be the first game. It's not going to be the first time playing in New Orleans. It's not going to be the first of all those things."

Since the end of the season, Robinson and Pitre have broken down the film. They've watched the tape, taken some notes and then watched it again. It's a continuous process where the two critique and evaluate what little adjustments need to be made next season.

While that's a focal point for Robinson's sophomore campaign, Pitre sees ball security as an area for improvement for the entire room. Atlanta's backs committed five rushing fumbles with three total lost. The running backs coach also wants to see growth from the room in crunch time as the Falcons lost six games by one score or less.

Taking those next steps will be easier with a solid foundation built by Pitre in addition to continuity on the offensive line. On the same day Pitre was announced to return on the new staff, so, too, was offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.

The Falcons added a run game coordinator title to Ledford's position. Even though there's a slight title change, Pitre said that won't change much to the collaboration process they've set for the last three seasons. It's a similar concentration that Morris has preached with this new staff.