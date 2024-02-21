Question of the Week: Besides quarterback, what position group are you most interested in seeing at the NFL Combine? 

Tori McElhaney: Edge rushers

I have made it no secret in the last few draft cycles that I want to see the Falcons use a Day 1 draft pick on an edge rusher. Have they done so? No. Am I bitter about it? Also no. Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson are more than fine picks in my book, especially when all three are healthy.

However, that's been the last three years, and the Falcons have yet to go against the grain of going after premium offensive weapons in the first round.

If they decide not to draft a quarterback, instead trading for one or picking someone up in free agency, then the trend really could – and maybe should – move towards taking a top defensive talent at No. 8 overall. And if you're going to spend a No. 8 overall pick on a defender? Beefing up pass rush is still a top defensive need the Falcons have.

Now, don't get me wrong, the Falcons' pass rush had one of the most intense statistical upticks from one year to the next after Atlanta brought in a wealth of talent off the free agency market last March. The Falcons defense had the largest sack total increase in one year's time than any other team in the league last year, going from 21 total sacks in 2022 and doubling it to 42 in 2023. Even in that upward trend, though, there is always room for more.

And we all know this, too: The Falcons sack leaders in 2023 were Calais Campbell (6.5 sacks) and Bud Dupree (6.5). Neither is under contract with the Falcons in 2024.

Now, could the Falcons re-sign them? Of course. But even if they re-sign one or both, the fact of the matter is that they're aging players and would likely only sign short-term deals, which don't get me wrong, is more than OK. I'd take Campbell over a lot of young talent. However, the Falcons are in need of a dominant pass-rusher who has youth on his side for long-term production to push the Falcons into the years to come. The right time to get someone like that could be now.

What's more is I'm not the only one who thinks so with the combine looming. Every Friday, Amna puts together a mock draft round-up of draft analysts' mocks from that week. Last week saw a plethora of analysts highlighting Alabama's Dallas Turner as a fit for the Falcons at No. 8.

However, Turner isn't the only option the Falcons could look to in the first round. At the combine, they'll also have a chance to see Florida State's Jared Verse, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Penn State's Chop Robinson, all of whom are top prospects coming off the edge.