Ike Hilliard highlights Drake London when speaking on future of Falcons wide receivers room

In the meantime, the focus is on London.

His numbers varied from his rookie to sophomore season — improving in some, backtracking in others, but only slightly either way. For example, he had 72 receptions in 2022 and the 69 in 2023, but he had 866 yards receiving in 2022 and the 905 in 2023. His touchdown count went from four to two.

For what it's worth, his offensive snap count totals increased from 78% to 81%, and that's with missing the Falcons’ Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to a groin injury.

Hilliard knows London is already a talented athlete, so he doesn't want to say his goal is to make London better. It's more so pushing for even more out of London.

"Just for me, as a coach, I think when you're going into any game and in any situation in the NFL, you like to have a guy that can dictate the coverage, make it easier for the quarterback to see what's going on, command the ball when you get 1-on-1 attention, make plays and be a legitimate factor on a week-to-week basis on the outcome of the game," Hilliard said. "Not that he hadn't done that. But we're just looking to build on what he has already accomplished and go forward from there."

And if the others do return in 2024, they were also productive in their own way. Hodge had a team-best average of 16.6 yards per reception with 14 catches in 2023. Miller had two touchdowns to match London's tally that tops their position. Hollins had the second-best yardage among receivers with 251. Jefferson started the most games (five) out of this crew behind London.

The Falcons offense is bound to look different under a new coordinator and head coach, so even more opportunities and possibilities could — and likely will given Robinson and Raheem Morris' backgrounds — come to the wide receivers. That is just one reason Hilliard chose to come to Atlanta. Saying one reason of many wouldn't cover what attracted Hilliard here, either.