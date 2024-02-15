Roundtable: Immediate takeaways from interviews with Falcons positional coaches

Terrin Waack: The way Zac Robinson collectively spoke about tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson sparked interest more so toward the former name than the latter.

On Wednesday, Zac Robinson was asked about how he plans to use the two players in 2024, whether it'll be in a different or straightforward way from 2023. His answer left more to be desired, which isn't much of a surprise considering the coaching staff is still in the evaluation phase of the roster; a little too early to specifically be game planning. But the tidbit received was enough to start thinking ahead.

"Certainly, I think (of) Kyle as a tight end and Bijan as a (running) back," Zac Robinson said. "Those guys are going to get their touches how they get their touches. That's part of the process we're putting together right now. I view those guys as versatile. But those guys can play just tight end, those guys can play just (running) back."

Bijan Robinson was a rookie last season, so he's still learning and developing his identity. He was used in both the run and pass game, though, recording 976 yards rushing on 214 carries and 487 yards receiving on 58 catches. So, his versatility was definitely on display.

Pitts, meanwhile, has completed his third season and mainly been used in the pass game. Last year, he had 667 yards receiving on 53 catches.

The diversity with Pitts is different. Everyone knows about Pitts' talents as a pass catcher, but he can be an asset when it comes to blocking in the run game, too. And that potential, the Falcons' new tight ends coach, Kevin Koger, plans to tap into.

"We're not oblivious to the fact of his skill sets, what he does bring to the team from a receiving standpoint, so there are a lot of things that you can do to be creative and use his skill set in the pass game," Koger said Thursday. "But with him and the way we're going to run the ball and the athleticism he does have, there are a lot of things he can do in the run game to help us out to win football games.