 Skip to main content
Advertising

How Marquice Williams is using his experience to help the Falcons special teams unit transition under Raheem Morris

Williams was one of handful of coaches retained from the Falcons previous staff, but it's not the first time the coordinator has been in this position. 

Feb 14, 2024 at 06:05 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Marquice Williams has been in this position before.

And no, not just as the Falcons special teams coordinator, a job he retained under new head coach Raheem Morris. This isn't the first time Williams stayed on with a franchise through a coaching change.

In 2017, Williams transferred onto Anthony Lynn's staff with the Chargers as an assistant special teams coach after the team parted ways with former coach Mike McCoy.

"It's hard in the NFL to maintain a job," Williams said Wednesday afternoon as Falcons coordinators were made available to the media. "You could get fixated on that or you could work on staying in the present and getting better."

Williams stayed present, and took the opportunity to stay in Atlanta under Morris' new staff despite reported interest from other teams.

The 38-year-old coach took over as special teams coordinator in 2021, and now he'll enter his fourth season at the position. During his time in Atlanta, Williams has led an effective unit. The Falcons ranked top-10 in the NFL in field goals made this past season thanks to the kicking leg of Younghoe Koo. In 2022, Atlanta topped the league in average punt yards with return man Avery Williams.

Now, the coordinator will get the chance to take his unit to the next level under Morris. Williams said he hadn't had much interaction with Morris before deciding to stay on the new staff, but the two have already gotten to work.

Williams said he's in the process of adapting to Morris' philosophy, which was something he learned to do from his last transitional period seven years ago.

"I got the opportunity to stay in the same building, but learn a new philosophy," Williams said. "That was awesome."

Williams knows there are no shortcuts to relationships, but he noted the process has been open and collaborative. Something Morris preached in his own introductory press conference.

"That's real, it's very collaborative," Williams said. "When we leave that room we're leaving with one answer, but it's OK to disagree about certain things and have your why's and why you want to do certain things. ... It's a great energy."

Williams rattled off a full breakdown of the 2023 unit in that while the Falcons didn't have the best statistical season, he saw significant growth from the unit as they battled the injury bug from start to finish.

In what's typically an introductory press conference, Williams was already in midseason form because, again, he's been here before.

"I don't take these opportunities lightly," Williams said. "...That's something that somebody can't take away from you — your knowledge and your experience."

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

'Cut loose': Zac Robinson, Jimmy Lake and the notion of freedom that transcended their first days on the job as Falcons coordinators

Robinson and Lake may not have all the answers yet, but what they do have is a foundation they want to implement. It's a foundation in freedom. 
news

Question of the Week: What's the biggest challenge facing each Falcons coordinator? 

Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan discuss. 
news

Raheem Morris taking lessons from Sean McVay-Les Snead relationship into HC-GM dynamic with Terry Fontenot 

Raheem Morris watched Sean McVay and Les Snead work together seamlessly for three years, including one Super Bowl title run duration.  
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Raheem Morris hire, organizational structure and more

Blank also discusses the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta during a virtual press conference. 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS' Chris Trapasso predicts Falcons draft edge rusher, trade for quarterback 

In the second mock draft roundup, many analyst identify the quarterback and edge rusher as positions of need for the Falcons. 
news

Devin Hester, Dwight Freeney selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Hester and Freeney spent a collective three seasons in Atlanta over the course of their careers. 
news

'I'm a southern boy': How Lorenzo Carter reconnected with his Georgia roots playing for his hometown team in Atlanta

This is the story of Carter's relationship with the place he's always called home. 
news

Question of the Week: What questions do you still have after Raheem Morris' introductory press conference? 

Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan discuss. 
news

Raheem Morris more prepared for second opportunity as NFL head coach

This isn't Raheem Morris' first time as a head coach. He led the Buccaneers from 2009-11 — and has learned and grown since then. 
news

An infectious energy on full display: How Raheem Morris caught attention on his first (public) day as Falcons head coach

Tori McElhaney recaps the moments that made up Raheem Morris' first time back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his introductory press conference. 
news

Past, present and future, Raheem Morris understands the importance of being a Black head coach in the NFL

Prior to Raheem Morris, the Falcons had never had a full-time Black head coach in team history.

Top News

'Cut loose': Zac Robinson, Jimmy Lake and the notion of freedom that transcended their first days on the job as Falcons coordinators

How Marquice Williams is using his experience to help the Falcons special teams unit transition under Raheem Morris

Question of the Week: What's the biggest challenge facing each Falcons coordinator? 

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Raheem Morris hire, organizational structure and more

Advertising