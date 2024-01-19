Drake London's solid sophomore season highlights a down year for the receivers -- Falcons Breakdown 

Editor's note: The Falcons editorial team of Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan will analyze each position group during the "Falcons Breakdown" series, which evaluates how every position performed in 2023 and what to look for in 2024. Up next, the wide receivers.

There was one constant at wide receiver for the Falcons in 2023 — Drake London. The second-year player led all position groups with 905 yards receiving. The USC product improved markers from his rookie season in yards and yards per game (56.6) on seven fewer targets and three less receptions.

With significant output from the tight ends and running backs in the passing attack, Falcons wide receivers totaled 1,650 yards receiving in 2023, the lowest amount from the group in 17 years. In total, the receivers scored four touchdowns between London and Miller, who notched two each. That was the lowest mark for a Falcons receivers room since 1982.

Mack Hollins contributed the next highest yardage with 251 yards receiving, KhaDarel Hodge followed closely with 232 yards. Scotty Miller (161 yards) and Van Jefferson (101 yards) rounded out the group.

Hollins, Miller and Jefferson were all first-year Falcons. Atlanta acquired Jefferson from the Las Angeles Rams in Week 6 for a swap of NFL draft picks. All three took a dip from the previous season with their previous teams. Before the trade, Jefferson racked up more yards receiving — along with a higher catch percentage — in Los Angeles this season despite registering seven more games with the Falcons.

Hodge, alongside London, was the only other receiver who held previous tenure in Atlanta. Hodge saw an uptick in yards, yards per reception and targets in 2023.

2023 production:

Drake London: 16 game appearances, 16 starts | 905 yards receiving and two touchdowns | 69 catches on 110 targets, 62.7% | 13.1 yards per reception, 56.6 yards per game

Mack Hollins: 13 game appearances, three starts | 251 yards receiving | 18 catches on 23 targets, 60% | 13.9 yards per reception, 19.3 yards per game

KhaDarel Hodge: 17 game appearances, four starts | 232 yards receiving | 14 catches on 24 targets, 60.9% | 16.6 yards per reception, 13.6 yards per game

Scotty Miller: 17 games, zero starts | 161 yards receiving and two touchdowns | 11 catches on 16 targets, 68.8% | 14.6 yards per catch, 9.5 yards per game

Van Jefferson: 12 games, five starts | 101 yards receiving | 12 receptions on 28 targets, 42.9% | 8.4 yards per reception and 8.4 per game

Who stays: Drake London

On the bubble: Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson

Biggest offseason question: How can offseason moves strengthen the room?

Aside from London, every receiver is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Falcons will have decisions to make on who they may retain from this current group and who else they want to target to bolster the passing attack.

Answering the head coach and subsequent quarterback question marks will also impact the wide receivers room in 2024. If the Falcons can unlock some offensive consistency through the offseason moves it'll likely end a rebound year for the position group.