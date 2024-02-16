 Skip to main content
Advertising

'We're just gonna kick ass': Jay Rodgers setting standard for defensive line early into new coaching role

The Falcons named Jay Rodgers the defensive line coach on Jan. 31, and Rodgers is already making his expectations clear for 2024.

Feb 16, 2024 at 10:04 AM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — "We're just gonna kick ass."

Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers didn't mince words Thursday when he addressed the media for the first time since arriving in Georgia. Rodgers was officially hired to head coach Raheem Morris' staff back on Jan. 31. That was more than two weeks ago, and yet, Rodgers and the rest of the Falcons' position coaches only recently landed in Atlanta as roles within the organization continue to be finalized.

Regardless, that bold statement was Rodgers' way of describing his goals for 2024 with the defensive line — and it's not going to change.

"I want these guys to get their hands on offensive lineman, push them back and waffle those guys," Rodgers said. "That's what I want. However they can get that done. …

"In anything that you do in a combat situation, the tough guys are the first line of defense. That's our mentality. We're gonna line up, and we're gonna kick your ass."

Rodgers comes to Atlanta from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he served as the defensive run-game coordinator/defensive line coach. He joins a Falcons defensive line room that will feature Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Ta'Quon Graham and he may see Albert Huggins, LaCale London and Kentavius Street. The first set of three are all under contract through at least this upcoming season. The latter trio were on one-year deals in 2023 and could be re-signed for 2024.

Then, a question mark still surrounds Calais Campbell, who was weighing retirement as last season concluded. He, too, was on a one-year deal. The Falcons haven't been in contact with Campbell — yet — according to both Rodgers and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

There's also the option that a crop of new names join the room by way of the draft or free agency, especially with the Falcons moving toward a 3-4 look under Lake.

What is currently happening behind the scenes is the Falcons' evaluation process. Rodgers said all he has been doing lately is watching tape on the guys rostered. Once he thinks he has seen enough to where he's comfortable to call players, he will. But even then, it'll be to get to know them, not jump right into contract talks. Only after that, once a full picture is painted, will conversations begin to shift.

Something Rodgers prioritizes in a defensive lineman is versatility, specifically the ability to plug and play anywhere along the line in case of injury. He doesn't have a physical checklist, though, so predicting who he'd target for newcomers would be difficult.

"The thing about the NFL is you don't get 15 No. 1 draft picks and you don't get a billion dollars to spend on players. OK? So, you have to be able to take a player somewhere in between the first pick in the draft and the last pick in the draft and find a role for him," Rodgers said. "Same thing in free agency. You can't pay guys $20 million, every guy along the front $20 million. You have to be able to pick and choose who are the guys who can help you. That's the whole key, is finding those pieces of the puzzles.

"All D-lineman came in all shapes and sizes. We've had guys who have been 330 pounds; we've had guys who have been 285 pounds. Guys that are 6-6; guys that are 6 feet. It just depends on what you see on tape. If they're able to be physical at the point of attack and get after the passer and rush situations, they're going to have a place for you — somewhere. You utilize the body type the best you can."

The Falcons defense as a whole took a step forward last season in multiple statistical categories. Points allowed went from No. 23 in 2022 to No. 18 in 2023. Yards allowed jumped from No. 27 to 11. Third-down conversion, No. 31 to 3. Red-zone conversion, No. 14 to 4.

If action does begin up front like Rodgers claims, then the defensive line is to partially thank for that improvement. And there's clearly still room for even more.

"We want to be No. 1 in everything, all right?" Rodgers said. "It's never perfect. But we're striving to be as close as possible."

Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers is interviewed by media during a press conference in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (Photo by Amanda Valle/Atlanta Falcons)
Amanda Valle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons

Related Links

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Many analysts project Falcons to pick linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

In this mock draft roundup 3.0, most analysts predict the Falcons take an edge rusher or quarterback. 
news

'We're going to do everything we can to improve that position': T.J. Yates on the future of the quarterback in Atlanta

Yates was retained by head coach Raheem Morris in 2024, making the move from coaching Falcons wide receivers last year to the quarterbacks this season. 
news

Roundtable: Immediate takeaways from interviews with Falcons positional coaches

The editorial team met the Falcons' positional coaches Thursday. Here are three things that stood out most from interviews.
news

What Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta

Robinson details the qualities he says he looks for in a successful league quarterback. 
news

How Marquice Williams is using his experience to help the Falcons special teams unit transition under Raheem Morris

Williams was one of handful of coaches retained from the Falcons previous staff, but it's not the first time the coordinator has been in this position. 
news

'Cut loose': Zac Robinson, Jimmy Lake and the notion of freedom that transcended their first days on the job as Falcons coordinators

Robinson and Lake may not have all the answers yet, but what they do have is a foundation they want to implement. It's a foundation in freedom. 
news

Question of the Week: What's the biggest challenge facing each Falcons coordinator? 

Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan discuss. 
news

Raheem Morris taking lessons from Sean McVay-Les Snead relationship into HC-GM dynamic with Terry Fontenot 

Raheem Morris watched Sean McVay and Les Snead work together seamlessly for three years, including one Super Bowl title run duration.  
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Raheem Morris hire, organizational structure and more

Blank also discusses the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta during a virtual press conference. 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS' Chris Trapasso predicts Falcons draft edge rusher, trade for quarterback 

In the second mock draft roundup, many analyst identify the quarterback and edge rusher as positions of need for the Falcons. 
news

Devin Hester, Dwight Freeney selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Hester and Freeney spent a collective three seasons in Atlanta over the course of their careers. 

Top News

'We're going to do everything we can to improve that position': T.J. Yates on the future of the quarterback in Atlanta

'We're just gonna kick ass': Jay Rodgers setting standard for defensive line early into new coaching role

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints raise $600,000 in 50/50 raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

Roundtable: Immediate takeaways from interviews with Falcons positional coaches

Advertising