Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson chasing history, Arnold Ebiketie rising up

Videos MyCole Pruitt on his unique name, family connections and the perseverance required to make it in the NFL | Falcons in Focus

Videos Jessie Bates & Chris Lindstrom speak to media on Pro Bowl Games selections and Saints matchup

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Marquice Williams, & Dave Ragone on week 18 matchup against New Orleans Saints

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Jerry Gray, Zach Harrison, & others on preparations for New Orleans Saints

Videos Arthur Smith looks ahead to New Orleans Saints | Press Conference

Videos Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III selected to Pro Bowl Games | Rapid Reactions

Videos How Falcons can make playoffs & beat New Orleans Saints | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Arthur Smith discusses Chicago Bears matchup & looks towards New Orleans Saints | Press Conference

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Arthur Smith and why Bears loss didn't eliminate NFC South prospects

Videos Taylor Heinicke speaks with media following Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears matchup | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith reflects on Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears matchup | Press Conference

Videos Falcons at Bears | NFL+ Highlights

Videos Taylor Heinicke rushes for a 24-yard touchdown vs. Chicago Bears

Videos Younghoe Koo is good on 38-yard FG vs. Bears

Videos Almost a 109-yard kick-six! Dee Alford comes up just short on 96-yard return

Videos Kaden Elliss rushes up middle to sack Fields for 9-yard loss

Videos Can't-Miss Play: 75-YARD TD! Allgeier dashes through snow for LONG score vs. Bears

Videos Calais Campbell absolutely engulfs Fields for powerful 3-yard TFL

Videos Bijan Robinson cuts back across field for 21-yard run

Videos Flea flicker connection from Heinicke to London gains 22 yards vs. Bears

Videos The Atlanta Falcons head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in week 17 matchup

Videos Dad swag & hard hitting football - Kaden Elliss & Nate Landman share the knowledge | Bud Brought A Buddy

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, and others on upcoming week 17 game against the Bears

Videos Clark Phillips III on roller skating, family bond and growing up in a church his grandfather founded | Falcons in Focus

Videos Kaden Elliss dominates in mic'd up game against the Colts

Videos Taylor Heinicke & Jerry Gray on preparations for Falcons vs Bears matchup

Videos Taylor Heinicke's Performance in Falcons vs Colts matchup | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Taylor Heinicke's quick decisions and instinct prove to be a winning combination | Film Review

Videos Arthur Smith looks ahead to the Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears matchup | Press Conference

Videos Sights and Sounds of a Christmas Eve game day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos Kid Reporter ask Falcons about favorite Pregame Meals, Playlist and Christmas Traditions | NFL

Videos Arthur Smith reflects on Atlanta Falcons win over the Indianapolis Colts | Press Conference

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Jessie Bates III and how the Falcons dominated Colts

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Calais Campbell, & Others speak to media following win over Colts | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith breaks down win against Indianapolis Colts | Press Conference

Videos Atlanta Falcons partner with Rooms To Go to surprise fan with home makeover

Videos Colts vs. Falcons highlights Week 16

Videos Richie Grant's blitzing sack vs. Minshew forces Colts into fourth-and-17 situation

Videos Younghoe Koo's 35-yard FG extends Falcons' lead to 26-10 over Colts