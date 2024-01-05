Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson chasing history, Arnold Ebiketie rising up

Plus a deep dive into the Falcons success in key pass rush stats. 

Jan 05, 2024 at 09:59 AM
Matt Haley
Deighton_John (1)
by Matt Haley & John Deighton

Chasing history

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Bijan Robinson enters the regular season finale tied with William Andrews (1979) for the most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in team history with 1,332. With one yard this Sunday, Robinson will set a new club record, marking the second-straight season a rookie running back broke a franchise record after Tyler Allgeier set the all-time mark for rushing yards last year.

Table inside Article
Player Season Scrimmage Yards
Bijan Robinson 2023 1,332
William Andrews 1979 1,332
Tyler Allgeier 2022 1,174

Related Links

Allgeier's record isn't safe either, as Robinson sits 88 yards shy of topping the 1,035 rushing yards Allgeier posted in 2022.

If Robinson rushes for 52 yards and adds 12 receiving yards, he will become the 10th rookie running back in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards, and 50 receptions. He would be just the fifth player to accomplish this feat since 2000.

In addition to being one of the most productive rookies in team history, Robinson has also been one of the more impactful rookies league-wide. Robinson ranks 14th in the NFL and leads all rookies in touches (254), logging 33 more than the next rookie, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs. Robinson ranks 12th among all players in scrimmage yards (1,332) – seventh among all running backs – and second among all rookies, trailing only Los Angeles' Puka Nacua.

AF_20231231_ATLvsCHI_JB3_0454_gallery
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Shutting down extended plays

The Falcons have been one of the top defenses in the NFL against the pass this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with a 59.1% success rate on passing plays.

Overall, Atlanta has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season (3,443). The Falcons defense has limited opposing passers to a 61% completion rate, 1.9% below Next Gen Stats expected completion percentage. Atlanta has allowed minus-32.8 passing EPA and minus-0.06 expected points added per dropback while posting 199 quarterback pressures and 39 sacks.

One particular area where Atlanta's defensive effort has stood out has been on extended dropbacks. Those dropbacks are defined as the quarterback taking four seconds or longer to throw a pass. On those plays, Atlanta has the third-best defensive success rate (84.9) in the league. The Falcons have allowed opposing passers to complete just 38.2% of passes on extended dropbacks.

Additionally, the Falcons have generated minus-69.1 pass EPA and minus-0.8 EPA per dropback.

Here's a breakdown of how solid Atlanta's defense has been producing sacks on extended dropbacks:

Table inside Article
Team Ext. Sacks
Atlanta 10
San Francisco 7
Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 6

Atlanta's pass rush success in these moments is a tribute to the effort of its front seven and the sticky coverage of its secondary.

The Falcons lead the NFL with 10 sacks on extended dropbacks while also notching 20 pressures. Atlanta has been significantly more effective in generating pressure late in downs, notching a 72.1 pressure rate on extended plays versus a 25.9% rate on quick and in-rhythm throws.

AK on the rise

In last week’s edition of Nerdy Birds, we mentioned the improved pass rush across the board this season. In fact, Atlanta's improvement from 21 sacks in 2022 to 39 so far in 2023 marks the largest year-over-year improvement in the NFL this season and the largest improvement by the Falcons since at least 2000.

One piece of that increased production this season has been the development of second-year pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie. In 175 pass-rush snaps this season, Ebiketie has recorded 30 quarterback pressures.

Among defenders with at least 150 pass-rush snaps, Ebiketie's 17.1% pressure rate ranks 14th in the league, slightly edging out San Francisco's Nick Bosa (17) and Cleveland's Myles Garrett (17). We're not comparing Ebiketie to Bosa or Garrett as their pass-rush snaps, pressures and sack numbers are at the top of the league. However, the increased production of Atlanta's second-round draft pick from last season has been an encouraging sign of what could become of Ebiketie as he continues to develop.

Elite against the run

This season, Calais Campbell has recorded 15 stuffs in the run game. Stuffs are defined as run plays resulting in zero or negative yards. Campbell's 15 are tied with Buffalo's Ed Oliver for the seventh-most among defensive linemen in the NFL this season. Those with more than Campbell are Derrick Brown (20), DeForest Buckner (17), Maxx Crosby (17), Khalil Mack (17), Quinnen Williams (17) and Aaron Donald (16). Not bad company to be in.

Despite 2023 being the 16th season of Campbell's career, he has remained a dominant force against the run.

Week 18 Practice | 01.04.24

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 and safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 and safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 and wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 and offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 and offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Jayden Daniels, 2024 QB options and Van Jefferson

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag.
news

Analysis: Falcons wrap regular season at 'one of the better home-field advantages' with rocky road record

The Falcons are 2-6 on the road this season, and their must-win, regular-season finale will be played in the Saints' Caesars Superdome. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Saints practice week continues

Taylor Heinicke and three others were limited in Thursday's practice.
news

Norcross High School coach Keith Maloof named Atlanta Falcons 2023 coach of the year

Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter went back to his alma mater to surprise his former coach with the award
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 18 game.
news

Falcons have two players selected to 2023 Pro Bowl games

Safety Jessie Bates III and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom were voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl games.
news

Falcons injury report: Participation levels announced as prep begins ahead of crucial NFC South battle with Saints

Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and two others were limited in the first practice of Week 18. 
news

Falcons feel "optimistic" about Taylor Heinicke's ankle injury as Week 18 practices begin

Arthur Smith says the Falcons will monitor Heinicke's progress throughout the week. 
news

Linebacker Troy Andersen designated to return from IR in Week 18

Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve back on Sept. 26, 2023, and now his 21-day window is open.
news

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in Week 18 to make 2023 postseason

The Falcons are 7-9 heading into Week 18 and still have a chance to make the playoffs. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 18 of the 2023 regular season

Top News

Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson chasing history, Arnold Ebiketie rising up

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Jayden Daniels, 2024 QB options and Van Jefferson

Analysis: Falcons wrap regular season at 'one of the better home-field advantages' with rocky road record

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Saints practice week continues

Advertising