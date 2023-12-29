Nerdy Birds: Drake London, leaning on the run game and analyzing a smothering defense

Getting after the passer

As the regular season is nearing an end, the Falcons pass rush has seemingly found its stride.

Against Indianapolis, Atlanta's defense recorded a season-high six sacks. The unit has tallied nine sacks over the past two games – the most in the NFC and second-most in the NFL over that span.

With the additions of Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree and others this offseason, there was a heightened expectation for the pass rush in 2023. The Falcons also spent a third-round selection on Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison. As the season has progressed, Harrison has seen an uptick in playing time and has taken advantage of his opportunities, notching three sacks over the past two games, including his first-career multi-sack game last week.

Through 16 weeks, the Falcons have recorded 36 sacks. Atlanta's 15-sack improvement from 2022 is the largest year-over-year increase of any team in the NFL this season. In fact, the 2023 Falcons 15-sack improvement is tied with the 2016 Falcons for the largest year-over-year improvement by Atlanta since at least 2000.

Chicago's Justin Fields has a unique ability to extend plays; however, that additional time in the pocket should provide Atlanta with opportunities to build on that season sack total. This season, Fields has been sacked on 11.2% of dropbacks, which is second-most in the NFL. Only New York's Zach Wilson (12.5%) has been sacked at a higher rate on pass attempts this year.