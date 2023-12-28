Analysis: Why the Bears present the best red-zone opportunity for the Falcons offense

Putting up points in seven of the 10 series is an accomplishment.

However, there's potential for more, and the Bears present that opportunity with the red zone being one of their weak spots on defense. The issue for the Falcons could be getting there.

"How the numbers are done and everything else, I gotcha," Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "But when you watch them and you study how they play, they're a really good defense for a reason."

Chicago has the No. 1 rush defense with opponents averaging just 80.7 rushing yards per game.

Through the air, however, may be where Atlanta can make its move. Chicago has the No. 25 pass defense with opponents averaging 237.5 passing yards per game.

"As long as we get it to the 30-35, we feel good with Koo. He's a great kicker," Heinicke said. "As long as we don't hurt ourselves, we feel like we have a good shot of doing stuff in the red zone."

Related notes:

-- The Falcons have had more touchdowns than field goals in seven games. They also had more field goals than touchdowns in seven games. There was one game in which the totals matched. So, really, there's no consistent skew there.

-- There has only been one game this season in which the Falcons had a 100% red-zone conversion rate, and it was their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. There have been three games in which the Falcons had a 0% red-zone conversion rate, and those were their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, their Week 13 win over the New York Jets and their Week 16 win over the Colts. So, again, one result does not consistently equate to another.