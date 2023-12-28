Analysis: Why the Bears present the best red-zone opportunity for the Falcons offense

The Falcons have struggled to convert in the red zone this season, but the Bears are ranked last in the NFL when it comes to red-zone defense. 

Dec 28, 2023 at 04:46 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — If there were ever a time for the Atlanta Falcons offense to prove itself in the red zone, it is Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Bears red-zone defense is ranked last in the NFL, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 72.5% of their attempts in the red area this season. The Falcons, on the flip side of the ball, are in the bottom half of the league inside the red zone, but not last. Atlanta's offense ranks 26th with a 48.8% touchdown conversion rate in the red zone.  

"Just continue to work on it, get better at it," Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "Hopefully, we can turn those field goals into touchdowns this week."

Those field goals would be in reference to the five Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made last Sunday in Atlanta's 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Three of them were set up because the Falcons stalled out in the red zone.

The offense, meanwhile, scored two touchdowns, both of which were from beyond the enemy's 20-yard line.

"Clearly, you'd love to have seven touchdowns," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, "but there are other things that sometimes you're playing different scenarios."

Fair. The Falcons' final two visits to the Colts' red zone did come in the fourth quarter when Atlanta held a double-digit lead. Smith admitted to keeping his calls more conservative at that point in the game in order to ensure the Falcons kept their advantage.

Below is a look at every Falcons drive from Week 16.

Table inside Article
Drive Quarter Start Finish Result How
1 Q1 ATL 25 IND 24 Touchdown 5 plays, 75 yards
2 Q1 into Q2 ATL 3 ATL 31 Punt 4 plays, 28 yards
3 Q2 ATL 27 ATL 34 Punt 3 plays, 7 yards
4 Q2 ATL 14 *IND 4* Field Goal 14 plays, 82 yards
5 Q2 (Drive ends with 0:05 left in half) ATL 25 IND 29 Field Goal 8 plays, 46 yards
6 Q3 ATL 25 IND 31 Touchdown 8 plays, 75 yards
7 Q3 into Q4 ATL 25 IND 23 Field Goal 12 plays, 52 yards
8 Q4 ATL 38 ATL 45 Punt 3 plays, 7 yards
9 Q4 50 *IND 17* Field Goal 6 plays, 33 yards
10 Q4 IND 18 *IND 7* Field Goal 6 plays, 11 yards

Related Links

Putting up points in seven of the 10 series is an accomplishment.

However, there's potential for more, and the Bears present that opportunity with the red zone being one of their weak spots on defense. The issue for the Falcons could be getting there.

"How the numbers are done and everything else, I gotcha," Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "But when you watch them and you study how they play, they're a really good defense for a reason."

Chicago has the No. 1 rush defense with opponents averaging just 80.7 rushing yards per game.

Through the air, however, may be where Atlanta can make its move. Chicago has the No. 25 pass defense with opponents averaging 237.5 passing yards per game.

"As long as we get it to the 30-35, we feel good with Koo. He's a great kicker," Heinicke said. "As long as we don't hurt ourselves, we feel like we have a good shot of doing stuff in the red zone."

Related notes:

-- The Falcons have had more touchdowns than field goals in seven games. They also had more field goals than touchdowns in seven games. There was one game in which the totals matched. So, really, there's no consistent skew there.

-- There has only been one game this season in which the Falcons had a 100% red-zone conversion rate, and it was their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. There have been three games in which the Falcons had a 0% red-zone conversion rate, and those were their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, their Week 13 win over the New York Jets and their Week 16 win over the Colts. So, again, one result does not consistently equate to another.

-- The Falcons have 287 points total. Koo is the leading scorer with 113 points, off 23 extra points and 30 field goals. The Falcons' 28 touchdowns leads the way with 168 points. The other six points come from a safety and two 2-point conversions.

Week 17 Practice | 12.27.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

The Falcons already know who most of their opponents will be next season, but a few unknowns remain. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, key offensive linemen and more as Bears practice week continues

Every Falcons player practiced Thursday, but still seven players were limited. 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 17 game.
news

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in order to make 2023 postseason

The Falcons are 7-8 heading into Week 16 and still have a chance to make the playoffs. 
news

Falcons injury report: Several players limited in practice as Bears prep week begins

Only Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson missed Wednesday's practice, but seven players were limited. 
news

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Colts win

Kicker Younghoe Koo made two extra points and five field goals in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Colts. 
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the future of the quarterback position, plus Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips III

We discuss Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and whether the 2024 starting quarterback is on the roster right now in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions at defensive line and tight end shift around this week's chart.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Taylor Heinicke got the Falcons offense going in an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

How Lawrenceville, Ga. native Taylor Heinicke reawakened his NFL dream with help of his hometown community. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 16 home win over Colts

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Colts game in Week 16.

Top News

Analysis: Why the Bears present the best red-zone opportunity for the Falcons offense

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, key offensive linemen and more as Bears practice week continues

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

Advertising