Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in order to make 2023 postseason

The Falcons are 7-8 heading into Week 16 and still have a chance to make the playoffs. 

Dec 27, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Terrin Waack
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — So, you're telling me there's a chance?

Yes. According to the New York Times playoff simulator, there's actually a 12% chance the Atlanta Falcons make the 2023 postseason field. They're 7-8 entering Week 17, with a road contest on tap Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) against the Chicago Bears.

"I've been around this league for long enough to know what's supposed to happen usually doesn't," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "The only thing we can control is getting ready to go on the road to play a good Bears team."

Before getting deep into the weeds, let's take a look at the NFC South standings after 16 weeks of play.

Table inside Article
Overall Record Division Record Conference Record
Buccaneers 8-7 3-1 6-4
Falcons 7-8 3-2 4-6
Saints 7-8 2-2 4-6
Panthers 2-13 1-4 1-10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently hold sole possession of the NFC South lead thanks to their overall record. The Falcons and New Orleans Saints are both only a game out, though, with the Falcons taking an advantage out of those two because Atlanta has the better division record at the moment. The Carolina Panthers were eliminated from contention after their Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Nixing the Panthers, the schedule is as follows for the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints.

  • Falcons: Bears in Week 17, Saints in Week 18
  • Buccaneers: Saints in Week 17, Panthers in Week 18
  • Saints: Buccaneers in Week 17, Falcons in Week 18

The Buccaneers hold most of the power right now.

If the Buccaneers beat the Saints on Sunday, Tampa Bay clinches the NFC South division title. The Buccaneers would also do so if they tie the Saints and the Falcons lose to the Bears.

Say the Buccaneers lose to the Saints, though. And the Falcons beat the Bears. Then, the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints all stand at 8-8 overall and 3-2 in the division. Well, even then, the Buccaneers would be in control because they hold the advantage in common games, the third divisional tiebreaker.

If the Buccaneers lose to the Saints and the Panthers, then whoever wins between the Falcons and Saints in Week 18 would claim the NFC South. It's easy to explain the Saints here: The win alone would guarantee the Saints the division title because then they'd have a 9-8 overall record, while the Falcons and Buccaneers would both be 8-9.

It's more difficult to explain the Falcons, because it depends on their own Week 17 outcome. If the Falcons beat the Bears and Saints, then the division title is Atlanta's with a 9-8 record for the same reason as New Orleans. If the Falcons lose to the Bears and beat the Saints, though, the division is all tied up at 8-9. The Falcons hold the tiebreaker in this case because of head-to-head records:

  • Falcons vs. Saints/Buccaneers: 3-1
  • Buccaneers vs. Falcons/Saints: 2-2
  • Saints vs. Falcons/Buccaneers: 1-3

All that to say, here's what Falcons fans should hope for: Obviously, Falcons win out. Otherwise, Saints beat Buccaneers in Week 17. Buccaneers lose to Panthers in Week 18.

Becoming the wild-card team is also still an option, but a lot more has to happen for those chips to fall in the Falcons' favor since there are six teams — Falcons, Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles — in the hunt for two spots.

Now, for the fun part. Allow me to dive into the numbers — or at least run the New York Times playoff simulator and share its findings. Below is each scenario and the Falcons' postseason chances if that specific situation were to happen.

NOTE: Simulation shows both divisional and wild-card playoff possibilities. The percentages may vary by 1-2% depending on the simulation ran.

NFC SOUTH; WEEK 17

  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers – 26%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers – 13%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers – 19%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers – 0%

NFC SOUTH; WEEKS 17-18

  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 27%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 100%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 0%

--

  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 28%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 26%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons beat Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 0%

--

  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 100%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints beat Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 0%

--

  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons beat Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers beat Panthers – 0%
  • Falcons lose to Bears, Saints lose to Buccaneers; Falcons lose to Saints, Buccaneers lose to Panthers – 0%

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
1 / 33

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
2 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 leads the huddle before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
3 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 leads the huddle before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
4 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
5 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
6 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon zip lines from the roof before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
7 / 33

Freddie Falcon zip lines from the roof before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
8 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)

Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
9 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
10 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
11 / 33

The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
12 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)

Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
13 / 33

General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
14 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
15 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
16 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)

Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
17 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
18 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
19 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
20 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
21 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
22 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Grinch during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
23 / 33

The Grinch during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
24 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
25 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
26 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
27 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
28 / 33

The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
29 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
30 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A detail of cleats during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
31 / 33

A detail of cleats during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
32 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
33 / 33

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
news

Falcons injury report: Several players limited in practice as Bears prep week begins

Only Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson missed Wednesday's practice, but seven players were limited. 
news

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Colts win

Kicker Younghoe Koo made two extra points and five field goals in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Colts. 
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the future of the quarterback position, plus Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips III

We discuss Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and whether the 2024 starting quarterback is on the roster right now in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions at defensive line and tight end shift around this week's chart.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Taylor Heinicke got the Falcons offense going in an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

How Lawrenceville, Ga. native Taylor Heinicke reawakened his NFL dream with help of his hometown community. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 16 home win over Colts

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Colts game in Week 16.
news

Bair: How Taylor Heinicke set the tone for vital Falcons win over Colts

The veteran quarterback's passion and play paced Atlanta's dominant showing in a Week 16 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
news

'This was what it's supposed to look like': Falcons pass rush overwhelms Colts with a season-high in sacks

Atlanta brought down Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew six times, a season-high, in the Week 16 win. 
news

'It's now or never': Falcons find a rhythm in decisive Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta outpaced Indianapolis with 406 total yards of offense to 262. Though the Falcons were 0-for-3 in the red zone, they scored the most points of any performance they've had this season. 
news

Week 16: What happened in Falcons home win over Colts

The Falcons move to 7-8 on the season after their Week 16 contest against the Colts. 

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in order to make 2023 postseason

Falcons injury report: Several players limited in practice as Bears prep week begins

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the future of the quarterback position, plus Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips III

Advertising