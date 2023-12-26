NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Taylor Heinicke got the Falcons offense going in an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts. 

Dec 26, 2023 at 01:38 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Lamar Jackson might've just sealed up the NFL MVP award with Monday night's victory over the 49ers. Merry Christmas to the Ravens, who weathered a long contract impasse but ended up retaining the quarterback long-term and then gave him the receivers required to maximize the quarterback's vast potential.

What we've seen from Baltimore since has been impressive as heck.

Jackson's team is the NFL's best, well staffed for a deep playoff run and possibly a rematch with the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Jackson is a face of the franchise and the league, someone who plays fun, high-quality football.

There has been some reshuffling at the top of these Week 17 NFL power rankings, with a few teams now chasing the Ravens at the top, with the NFC South remaining tightly packed after wins from the Falcons and Buccaneers. Let's take a look at how the whole league shakes out heading into the last two weeks of the season:

(12-3)
1
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson: Worth every penny.

(11-4)
2
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers got beat up by Baltimore, casting at least a shadow of doubt over the presumption they're set to win the Super Bowl.
(11-4)
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins now have a spot in the postseason. They'll be a tough out this winter.
(9-6)
4
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills are back in the playoff picture. Where they belong.
(11-4)
5
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles halted a three-game losing streak, but they still look shaky.
(11-4)
6
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: NFC North champions. Enjoy it, Detroit. It has been a while.
(10-5)
7
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys have struggled to win on the road. Could be a major factor this postseason, especially if they don't win the NFC East.
(10-5)
8
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
This Joe Flacco story is really fun.
(9-6)
9
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City looks beatable. That's something not often said during the Reid/Mahomes era.
(8-7)
10
7
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs are scalding hot. That's bad news for the Falcons.
(8-7)
11
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Shohei Ohtani was wearing a Puka Nacua jersey at the Rams game. That's how big the rookie WR has gotten in L.A.
(8-7)
12
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Pete Carroll has more energy than guys half his age.
(8-7)
13
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Falcons fans aren't happy with the Jags, who couldn't hand Tampa Bay an 'L' that Atlanta desperately needed.
(8-7)
14
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans need C.J. Stroud back, like, stat.
(8-7)
15
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals aren't the same without Ja'Marr Chase, who kept the Cincy going without Joe Burrow.
(8-7)
16
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Colts are fortunate each AFC South contender took a step back in Week 16.
(8-7)
17
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin's going to finish above .500 again, isn't he?
(7-8)
18
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Just give Antonio Pierce the full-time gig already. That dude is a Raider through and through.
(7-8)
19
5
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons put a complete performance together in a dominant win over Indy. Might be too late to claim the NFC South.
(7-8)
20
4
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton has been brutally honest about his lackluster offense. His criticism is fair. Russ Wilson's crew hasn't been good enough.
(7-8)
21
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Will the Packers stick with Jordan Love? They probably should.
(7-8)
22
4
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings have a massive quarterback problem, now and in the future.
(6-9)
23
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
This version of the Bears is competitive as heck. Chicago has some tough decisions ahead this offseason.
(7-8)
24
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans is losing games it has to win. It's possible some Saints end up on a hot seat.


(6-9)
25
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Breece Hall will pair well with Aaron Rodgers next season.
(5-10)
26
Giants_table
New York Giants
The Tommy DeVito benching doesn't play into the rags-to-riches narrative.
(5-10)
27
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack has been awesome this season. Too bad the effort was wasted on a lost season in L.A.
(5-10)
28
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans have been contenders for a long time. Not this year, which means it might be time for some significant roster changes.
(4-11)
29
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
This Patriots team hasn't quit. That was clear with a win over Denver, but they've got lots of problems (including at quarterback).
(3-12)
30
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals need so much. That has been clear during a season of struggles.
(4-11)
31
1
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Has the Sam Howell experiment come to an end?
(2-13)
32
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers have shown better in recent weeks but are still close to handing the No. 1 pick to Chicago.

