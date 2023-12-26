NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Lamar Jackson might've just sealed up the NFL MVP award with Monday night's victory over the 49ers. Merry Christmas to the Ravens, who weathered a long contract impasse but ended up retaining the quarterback long-term and then gave him the receivers required to maximize the quarterback's vast potential.
What we've seen from Baltimore since has been impressive as heck.
Jackson's team is the NFL's best, well staffed for a deep playoff run and possibly a rematch with the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Jackson is a face of the franchise and the league, someone who plays fun, high-quality football.
There has been some reshuffling at the top of these Week 17 NFL power rankings, with a few teams now chasing the Ravens at the top, with the NFC South remaining tightly packed after wins from the Falcons and Buccaneers. Let's take a look at how the whole league shakes out heading into the last two weeks of the season:
