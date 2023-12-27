Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Colts win

Kicker Younghoe Koo made two extra points and five field goals in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Colts. 

Dec 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A season-high 17 points in Week 16 garnered national attention for Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo.

On Wednesday, the NFL named Koo the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Koo made two extra points and five field goals in the Falcons' 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Koo was good from 23, 25, 35, 41 and 47 yards out, in addition to the pair of extra points against the Colts.

Five field goals ties Koo's career single-game high. The previous two times came in a 2019 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 2020 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Both cases were with the Falcons, since Koo joined the team in 2019.

Koo's 17-point total ranks second in his career for most scored in a single game. His 2020 performance with the five field goals is the only one that tops it with 19 points.

This Week 16 honor marks the second time this season Koo has received the league-wide recognition. His first came after the Falcons’ Week 7 win over the Buccaneers in which his 51-yard last-second field goal solidified the 16-13 victory.

Koo has made 30 of his 33 field-goal attempts in 2023 – good for a 90.9% success rate. He has hit 23 of his 24 extra-point attempts. His 113 points overall leads the Falcons.

