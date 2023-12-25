Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 16 home win over Colts

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

QUOTING THE FALCONS

"Yeah, I didn't really anticipate blocking today. But I handed the ball off, kind of carried out my fake and saw (Robinson) was reversing field. So, I've said this before: Every time I go out there, I play like it's my last play, like it's my last game. Playing in the NFL is a very special opportunity. When you get your number called, it's special. When I go out there, I leave it all out on the field. It just so happened to be a corner right there. I hope it looked better than it felt. I haven't seen it yet. But anything to get the guys going. A lot of juice. That was cool."