Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 17 game.

Dec 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons travel to Chicago to face the Bears with just two games left on the regular season schedule.

While it's a murky path, Atlanta still has a chance to make the postseason. Whether the Falcons win or lose they'll still be in the hunt, barring a Tampa Bay win over the Saints. Meanwhile, if the Bears lose Chicago's playoff hopes dwindle down below a 1% chance.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 17 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Chicago Bears (6-9)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field

TV: CBS

Related Links

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Renner

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or Paramount+ or other streaming live TV services that include CBS.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible.

High/low: 35 degrees/30 degrees

Rain: 21% chance

Humidity: 74%

Wind: 10-15 mph

Moon: Waning Gibbous

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

The Falcons already know who most of their opponents will be next season, but a few unknowns remain. 
news

Analysis: Why the Bears present the best red-zone opportunity for the Falcons offense

The Falcons have struggled to convert in the red zone this season, but the Bears are ranked last in the NFL when it comes to red-zone defense. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, key offensive linemen and more as Bears practice week continues

Every Falcons player practiced Thursday, but still seven players were limited. 
news

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in order to make 2023 postseason

The Falcons are 7-8 heading into Week 16 and still have a chance to make the playoffs. 
news

Falcons injury report: Several players limited in practice as Bears prep week begins

Only Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson missed Wednesday's practice, but seven players were limited. 
news

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Colts win

Kicker Younghoe Koo made two extra points and five field goals in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Colts. 
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the future of the quarterback position, plus Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips III

We discuss Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and whether the 2024 starting quarterback is on the roster right now in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions at defensive line and tight end shift around this week's chart.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Taylor Heinicke got the Falcons offense going in an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

How Lawrenceville, Ga. native Taylor Heinicke reawakened his NFL dream with help of his hometown community. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 16 home win over Colts

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Colts game in Week 16.

Top News

Analysis: Why the Bears present the best red-zone opportunity for the Falcons offense

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, key offensive linemen and more as Bears practice week continues

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

Advertising