How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons travel to Chicago to face the Bears with just two games left on the regular season schedule.
While it's a murky path, Atlanta still has a chance to make the postseason. Whether the Falcons win or lose they'll still be in the hunt, barring a Tampa Bay win over the Saints. Meanwhile, if the Bears lose Chicago's playoff hopes dwindle down below a 1% chance.
Before the Falcons kickoff against Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube at noon ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 17 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Chicago Bears (6-9)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Soldier Field
TV: CBS
Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Renner
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or Paramount+ or other streaming live TV services that include CBS.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible.
High/low: 35 degrees/30 degrees
Rain: 21% chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind: 10-15 mph
Moon: Waning Gibbous