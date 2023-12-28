How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons travel to Chicago to face the Bears with just two games left on the regular season schedule.

While it's a murky path, Atlanta still has a chance to make the postseason. Whether the Falcons win or lose they'll still be in the hunt, barring a Tampa Bay win over the Saints. Meanwhile, if the Bears lose Chicago's playoff hopes dwindle down below a 1% chance.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 17 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) vs. Chicago Bears (6-9)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET