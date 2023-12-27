Falcons injury report: Several players limited in practice as Bears prep week begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Almost Falcons every player participated in Wednesday's practice as Atlanta begins preparations for the Chicago Bears game this Sunday, but several were limited, the team announced.

Only veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were absent with a typical rest day on the first practice day.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) was among seven players listed as limited on the team's participation report. Defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) and offensive linemen Jake Matthews (knee), Drew Dalman (ankle), Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee) were also listed as limited.

Matthews exited in the fourth quarter of a Week 16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He did not return, but head coach Arthur Smith said he was cleared to return. Lindstrom and Carter left the game and were evaluated for concussions but both returned to the game.