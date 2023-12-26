Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons have released the second-to-last depth chart of the 2023 regular season, heading into a road game against Chicago.
The previous chart saw a couple of changes, including Taylor Heinicke moving up in the quarterback starter position. This Week 17 edition sees a few more updates after some transactions.
Atlanta placed Keith Smith on injured reserve ahead of the Falcons game against the Indianapolis Colts. In response, the Falcons elevated tight end Tucker Fisk off the practice squad. John FitzPatrick moved up into Smith's backup spot while Fisk is listed next as a reserve.
The Falcons released defensive lineman Travis Bell last week, previously listed as the reserve behind Albert Huggins and LaCale London. The following day, the Falcons signed Tommy Togiai, who now sits in that reserve spot.
As always, continue to note that the "J" listed next to Cordarrelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays a hybrid role.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|John FitzPatrick
|Tucker Fisk
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|LaCale London
|Tommy Togiai
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts during Week 16.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.