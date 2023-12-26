Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions at defensive line and tight end shift around this week's chart.

Dec 26, 2023 at 03:33 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

16x9 (30)

The Falcons have released the second-to-last depth chart of the 2023 regular season, heading into a road game against Chicago. 

The previous chart saw a couple of changes, including Taylor Heinicke moving up in the quarterback starter position. This Week 17 edition sees a few more updates after some transactions.

Atlanta placed Keith Smith on injured reserve ahead of the Falcons game against the Indianapolis Colts. In response, the Falcons elevated tight end Tucker Fisk off the practice squad. John FitzPatrick moved up into Smith's backup spot while Fisk is listed next as a reserve.

The Falcons released defensive lineman Travis Bell last week, previously listed as the reserve behind Albert Huggins and LaCale London. The following day, the Falcons signed Tommy Togiai, who now sits in that reserve spot.

As always, continue to note that the "J" listed next to Cordarrelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays a hybrid role.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Taylor Heinicke Desmond Ridder Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

Related Links

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins LaCale London Tommy Togiai
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

Monochrome Monday | Week 16 Falcons vs Colts

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 33

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 leads the huddle before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 leads the huddle before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon zip lines from the roof before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 33

Freddie Falcon zip lines from the roof before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)

Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 33

The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)

Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 33

General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)

Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Grinch during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 33

The Grinch during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 33

The Weiner Dog Race during half time during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first half of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A detail of cleats during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 33

A detail of cleats during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 33

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Taylor Heinicke got the Falcons offense going in an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

How Lawrenceville, Ga. native Taylor Heinicke reawakened his NFL dream with help of his hometown community. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 16 home win over Colts

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Colts game in Week 16.
news

Bair: How Taylor Heinicke set the tone for vital Falcons win over Colts

The veteran quarterback's passion and play paced Atlanta's dominant showing in a Week 16 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
news

'This was what it's supposed to look like': Falcons pass rush overwhelms Colts with a season-high in sacks

Atlanta brought down Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew six times, a season-high, in the Week 16 win. 
news

'It's now or never': Falcons find a rhythm in decisive Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta outpaced Indianapolis with 406 total yards of offense to 262. Though the Falcons were 0-for-3 in the red zone, they scored the most points of any performance they've had this season. 
news

Week 16: What happened in Falcons home win over Colts

The Falcons move to 7-8 on the season after their Week 16 contest against the Colts. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 16 home contest vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta receives bout of good news about status of two key defenders. 
news

Falcons place fullback on injured reserve, promote replacement from practice squad

Keith Smith placed on IR, Tucker Fisk moved to active roster from practice squad.
news

Five things to watch when the Falcons host the Colts in Week 16 home matchup

Taylor Heinicke takes over as QB1 for Atlanta. What does this mean for the offense? 
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith deals out game designations for Atlanta's home contest vs. Indianapolis Colts

Falcons update the status of key starting linemen heading into their Week 16 game. 

Top News

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 16 home win over Colts

Advertising