Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Saints practice week continues

Taylor Heinicke and three others were limited in Thursday's practice.

Jan 04, 2024 at 03:59 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke was limited for a second straight practice as the Falcons gear up for a critical regular-season finale in New Orleans, the team announced.

Along with Heinicke (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (concussion protocol), Troy Andersen (pectoral) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) were listed as limited participants.

Hughes returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session. Meanwhile, safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol) missed his second straight practice.

Center Drew Dalman (ankle) was also absent from Thursday's practice. Dalman, Harrison and Heinicke all exited the Falcons Week 17 game with injury; only Harrison returned to the field.

Andersen participated in practice for the first time since September when he was placed on injured reserve.

Click here for updated participation levels of both the Falcons and Saints as we inch closer to the Week 18 game that could potentially decide the NFC South champion.

Week 18 Practice | 01.03.24

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Fast Twitch by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 19

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 19

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 19

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 19

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 19

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 19

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 19

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 19

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 19

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Ari Cowen during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Ari Cowen during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 19

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 with safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 19

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 with safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
