Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Saints practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke was limited for a second straight practice as the Falcons gear up for a critical regular-season finale in New Orleans, the team announced.
Along with Heinicke (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (concussion protocol), Troy Andersen (pectoral) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) were listed as limited participants.
Hughes returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session. Meanwhile, safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol) missed his second straight practice.
Center Drew Dalman (ankle) was also absent from Thursday's practice. Dalman, Harrison and Heinicke all exited the Falcons Week 17 game with injury; only Harrison returned to the field.
Andersen participated in practice for the first time since September when he was placed on injured reserve.
