'We won't be lacking in coaches back there': Justin Hood excited to lead Falcons secondary behind a staff full of experience

Last season the Falcons ranked top-10 in total passing yards allowed, opposition completion percentage, total completions allowed and opposition yards gained per attempt. That jump in production coincided with Bates' first season in Atlanta who earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Just minutes before Hood addressed the media for the first time since taking the Falcons job, he talked to Bates on the phone. Hood is excited to help take the safety and the rest of the defensive backs to the next level.

While the Falcons' entire defense took a step last season, there were still areas for improvement. Atlanta ranked at the bottom of the league in interceptions and passes defended in 2023. Hood and the defensive-back experienced staff should be up for the challenge. After all, they're experienced in working with each other as well.

Hood was hired under Morris' staff Feb. 3 after three seasons at Green Bay. There Hood crossed over with Gray for a couple of years who held the defensive backs coaching position with the Packers from 2020-22.

"You talk about knowledge and wisdom," Hood said of Gray. "He sees things so much faster. Younger coaches, even younger players their processes, he's already two, three steps ahead."

Meanwhile, Morris and Lake go way back as a defensive back coach/assistant defensive back coach tandem at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost two decades ago. Hood and Lake haven't worked closely together, but they still share a commonality in cornerback Kevin King, who played for Lake at the University of Washington and then was drafted by Green Bay.

From working with King, Hood got an up-close look at how Lake developed secondary players. It's what got him excited to take the position in Atlanta, too.