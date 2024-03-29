NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts unanimously agree the Falcons draft an edge rusher in first round

Chad Reuter, NFL

Date: March 22

March 22 Falcons pick: No. 11 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals via Minnesota Vikings)

No. 11 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals via Minnesota Vikings) Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Edwards' analysis: "Verse is a power rusher but also has the bend to win around the corner, making him the true edge threat for which Atlanta has been searching."

Bucky Brooks, NFL

Date: March 26

March 26 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Wilson's analysis: "After getting his franchise quarterback in free agency, Raheem Morris could prioritize landing an impact edge defender on draft day. Turner's size, speed and production should make him a Day 1 starter on defense."

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Date: March 26

March 26 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Tannenbaum's analysis: "This one is easy. With Kirk Cousins answering the quarterback question, the Falcons can draft the best pass-rusher in this class after they had 42 sacks last season (tied for 21st). Turner had an incredible workout at the combine, measuring in at 6-3 and 247 pounds, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, and jumping 40.5 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-7 in the broad. He had 22.5 sacks over three seasons at Alabama, and I like his movement skills. He can even play in space when necessary. Turner would be highly productive right out of the gate in Raheem Morris' scheme."

Matt Miller, ESPN

Date: March 27

March 27 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Miller's analysis: "The offensive side of the ball is set in Atlanta -- now it's time for coach Raheem Morris to get a playmaker for the defense. Turner took over for Will Anderson Jr. at Alabama and notched 22.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in his career. Given that the Falcons finished 21st in sacks (42) and 32nd in pass rush win rate (30.9%) last season, Turner's impact would be appreciated. The Falcons could go cornerback here, too, after grabbing just eight interceptions last season as a team, but the value of a Round 2 corner is much better than a Round 2 pass-rusher."

Ben Standig, The Athletic

Date: March 25

March 25 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Standig's analysis: "Signing quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly wasn't cheap, but the move puts the Falcons in the NFC contender class without costing draft picks. That allows general manager Terry Fontenot to grab Turner, who was tied atop the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023."

Brad Spielberger, PFF

Date: March 25

March 25 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Spielberger's analysis: "The Falcons not only got their quarterback for the next two to three years in Kirk Cousins but also signed free-agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney to be their No. 2 and traded for gadget weapon Rondale Moore. Edge defender is the clear top need for Atlanta going forward.