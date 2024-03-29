NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts unanimously agree the Falcons draft an edge rusher in first round

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — This is the ninth edition of this roundup, and it's also the first one where analysts projected the Falcons to only pick an edge rusher in the first round.
Not only that, just two names are mentioned — FSU's Jared Verse and Alabama's Dallas Turner. Whether that's at No. 8 overall, or if experts have Atlanta potentially trading down, these two rushers are synonymous with the Falcons' first-round pick this week.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was asked extensively about drafting an edge rusher at the Annual League Meeting this week. Fontenot spoke on their drafting philosophy of improving the team.
"When you look at the history of drafts you can look at them a lot of times like, 'OK we really need a pressure player so make sure that you get that,'" Fontenot said. "But we can look back at the drafts where someone reached on a pressure player and left some really good football players on the board at other positions."
Regardless of what decision the Falcons make in less than a month's time when the draft arrives, this roundup's consensus points to pressure.
Take a closer look at the latest projections:
Ryan Wilson, CBS
- Date: March 21
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Wilson's analysis: "The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse."
Chad Reuter, NFL
- Date: March 22
- Falcons pick: No. 11 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals via Minnesota Vikings)
- Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Edwards' analysis: "Verse is a power rusher but also has the bend to win around the corner, making him the true edge threat for which Atlanta has been searching."
Bucky Brooks, NFL
- Date: March 26
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Wilson's analysis: "After getting his franchise quarterback in free agency, Raheem Morris could prioritize landing an impact edge defender on draft day. Turner's size, speed and production should make him a Day 1 starter on defense."
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN
- Date: March 26
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Tannenbaum's analysis: "This one is easy. With Kirk Cousins answering the quarterback question, the Falcons can draft the best pass-rusher in this class after they had 42 sacks last season (tied for 21st). Turner had an incredible workout at the combine, measuring in at 6-3 and 247 pounds, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, and jumping 40.5 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-7 in the broad. He had 22.5 sacks over three seasons at Alabama, and I like his movement skills. He can even play in space when necessary. Turner would be highly productive right out of the gate in Raheem Morris' scheme."
Matt Miller, ESPN
- Date: March 27
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Miller's analysis: "The offensive side of the ball is set in Atlanta -- now it's time for coach Raheem Morris to get a playmaker for the defense. Turner took over for Will Anderson Jr. at Alabama and notched 22.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in his career. Given that the Falcons finished 21st in sacks (42) and 32nd in pass rush win rate (30.9%) last season, Turner's impact would be appreciated. The Falcons could go cornerback here, too, after grabbing just eight interceptions last season as a team, but the value of a Round 2 corner is much better than a Round 2 pass-rusher."
Ben Standig, The Athletic
- Date: March 25
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Standig's analysis: "Signing quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly wasn't cheap, but the move puts the Falcons in the NFC contender class without costing draft picks. That allows general manager Terry Fontenot to grab Turner, who was tied atop the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023."
Brad Spielberger, PFF
- Date: March 25
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Spielberger's analysis: "The Falcons not only got their quarterback for the next two to three years in Kirk Cousins but also signed free-agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney to be their No. 2 and traded for gadget weapon Rondale Moore. Edge defender is the clear top need for Atlanta going forward.
Turner is the presumptive favorite to be the first defensive player off the board on Day 1, though Texas interior defender Byron Murphy may have a case, as well. He added good weight last offseason and tested off the charts at the NFL scouting combine, and he will look to follow in Will Anderson Jr.'s footsteps as the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year."