Troy Andersen's consistency gave way to a productive rookie season -- Rookie Review

Andersen finished with the sixth-most tackles by a rookie linebacker in 2022

Jan 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's Note:The Falcons Rookie Review is a series of stories analyzing the rookie seasons of members of the Falcons 2022 Draft class. We take a look back at their 2022 production, as well as a look ahead to what 2023 could hold for each individual.

troy-andersen-rookie-review

The Falcons were drawn to many traits in Troy Andersen's game. The Montana State product was a high-level player on both sides of the ball while in college, playing quarterback, running back, and linebacker. His innate football knowledge, quality character, and natural leadership traits were all positives for Atlanta.

His transition from Montana State to the NFL was productive, but that didn't come as a surprise to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, who played an essential role in bringing him to Atlanta.

"The kid is doing a tremendous job. Obviously, he's a big, talented individual, but his smarts and instincts are starting to show up," inside linebackers coach Frank Bush said in a Dec. 21 press conference. "He's hitting people and knocking them on the ground better than he did earlier in the season. I think he's just more comfortable being a pro athlete right now, so I'm happy with where he is."

RELATED CONTENT:

Andersen saw significant playing time at inside linebacker throughout his rookie year and was a key contributor to the special teams unit. Bush, former defensive coordinator Dean Pees and head coach Arthur Smith have all spoken about the consistent progress Andersen has made and why that afforded him more reps on the field.

"He's made a lot of progress as the season's gone on," Smith said in a Dec. 20 press conference. "He's gotten more comfortable. He's a smart, instinctive player, and a heavy-handed guy."

The key takeaway is that he's shown his potential to be a quality inside linebacker in the NFL. Here's a deeper look into Andersen's first season with the Falcons:

A look back: Andersen's consistency throughout the course of his rookie year ultimately led him to assume the starting inside linebacker role in Week 15 alongside Rashaan Evans. The Montana native finished with 69 total tackles, one forced fumble, three quarterback hits and one blocked punt.

Andersen concluded the season with the fifth-most tackles for the Falcons and the sixth-most tackles by a rookie linebacker, according to Statemuse.

What Andersen learned in 2022: How offenses attack him and the defense. Andersen didn't officially make the transition to linebacker until his junior year at Montana State and, since then, he's made immense progress at the position. Playing quarterback and running back in college also played a factor in his ability to read an offense and understand how a running back attacks a linebacker. All those features were vital to his upward trajectory in his first NFL season.

Areas for improvement: Better in coverage. Andersen played 226 coverage snaps and graded out at 34.0 overall in coverage by PFF. The speed and physicality is naturally there. An offseason program building upon everything he did well his rookie season, in addition to homing in on his footwork and studying man coverage, will be key as he looks to take that next step in year two.

AF23_GroupsTradition_1920x1080

Purchase Group Tickets for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons Season

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta

Nielsen has been with New Orleans since 2017, most recently serving as the Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator.

news

Will Falcons add top talent to young secondary featuring A.J. Terrell? -- Falcons Breakdown

The Falcons could go big on a cornerback or add better depth and stick with starters they've got.

news

Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen: Will Atlanta keep their 2022 ILBs together in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

This trio of inside linebackers were an important part of the 2022 defense's growth last season, but with a new defensive coordinator coming in, will the Falcons choose to keep the trio together?

news

Arnold Ebiketie showed progress in rookie year, potential for better in the future -- Rookie Review

High total of QB hits suggest his sacks could spike in Year 2

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper links Clemson's Myles Murphy to Atlanta in first round

news

Analyzing state of outside linebackers and why the Falcons need more pass rush talent heading into 2023 season -- Falcons Breakdown

How will the Falcons approach strengthening the pass rush?

news

Report: Falcons interviewed Saints defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for Atlanta position

Nielsen has been with New Orleans since 2016 after making the jump from college to the pros.

news

Bair Mail: On helping Drake London and Kyle Pitts, fixing Falcons defensive front, Brock Purdy and Troy Andersen

We dive into methods of helping pass rush via the NFL Draft and free agency in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Question of the Week: Of the players on a short-term deal in 2022, who are you bringing back in 2023?

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Ashton Edmunds answer.

news

Tyler Allgeier named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Allgeier finished the season as the Falcons' leading rusher with 1,035 yards

news

Evaluating DeAngelo Malone's first season, Falcons long-term plan for him -- Rookie review

A solid offseason could put Atlanta native in line for bigger role in 2023

Top News

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta

Will Falcons add top talent to young secondary featuring A.J. Terrell? -- Falcons Breakdown

Troy Andersen's consistency gave way to a productive rookie season -- Rookie Review

Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen: Will Atlanta keep their 2022 ILBs together in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

Advertising