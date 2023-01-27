Troy Andersen's consistency gave way to a productive rookie season -- Rookie Review

The key takeaway is that he's shown his potential to be a quality inside linebacker in the NFL. Here's a deeper look into Andersen's first season with the Falcons:

A look back: Andersen's consistency throughout the course of his rookie year ultimately led him to assume the starting inside linebacker role in Week 15 alongside Rashaan Evans. The Montana native finished with 69 total tackles, one forced fumble, three quarterback hits and one blocked punt.

Andersen concluded the season with the fifth-most tackles for the Falcons and the sixth-most tackles by a rookie linebacker, according to Statemuse.

What Andersen learned in 2022: How offenses attack him and the defense. Andersen didn't officially make the transition to linebacker until his junior year at Montana State and, since then, he's made immense progress at the position. Playing quarterback and running back in college also played a factor in his ability to read an offense and understand how a running back attacks a linebacker. All those features were vital to his upward trajectory in his first NFL season.