Arnold Ebiketie showed progress in rookie year, potential for better in the future -- Rookie Review

High total of QB hits suggest his sacks could spike in Year 2

Jan 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Editor's Note:The Falcons Rookie Review is a series of stories that analyze the rookie seasons of members of the Falcons 2022 Draft class. We take a look back at their 2022 production, as well as a look ahead to what 2023 could hold for each individual. Arnold Ebiketie's up next.

ebiketie.review

The Falcons didn't want to keep fingers crossed and hope that Arnold Ebiketie would fall to them in the NFL Draft's second round. There was a real chance he'd never get to the No. 43 overall pick, so they took decisive action. They traded up to No. 38, providing the Giants an additional selection for the luxury, and secured the dynamic Penn State edge rusher.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ebiketie was seen as a borderline first-round talent by many and securing him could help the Falcons insufficient pass rush in the short- and long-term.

He certainly made an immediate impact, recording his first NFL sack in his first NFL game. His numbers weren't overwhelming overall, though he was an impactful pass rusher and someone who improved stopping the run. He's also a fun-loving, magnetic personality who is a quality locker-room presence. Let's review Ebiketie's first professional season and preview what's to come for the Penn State product:

A look back: Ebiketie finished with just 2.5 sacks as a rookie, but he was impactful overall rushing the passer. He finished the season with 28 quarterback pressures and nine quarterback hits in 303 pass-rush snaps. That last sum is a good indicator that a bigger sack total is possible with just a bit more refinement.

He got better as a run defender and edge setter, which is important for someone who wants to be a three-down player.

What Arnold learned in 2022: That the NFL is a grind, going against the best of the best over 17 games. Ebiketie showed significant improvement in all aspects of his game and was a real force in spurts this season.

Getting better was key for Ebiketie, who is relatively inexperienced playing football after picking up the game in high school. The Cameroon native has proven a quick study, both in college and the pros.

That was most evident in his run defense defender – he made some mistakes early on – and the innovative methods used to attack the passer while making a solid impression on this coaching staff.

"I aspire in the future to be that every down guy," Ebiketie said on Jan. 9. "I feel like you have to get a little bit bigger. That's something I'll be working on in the offseason."

Areas for improvement: We often see real growth from players heading into their second season. That's especially true for edge rushers of NFL quality, who can see sack totals and forced fumbles spike when talent combines with additional experience.

While the Falcons will surely add to his position group this offseason, likely acquiring a premium asset, Ebiketie has the drive and ability to become a major contributor to this pass rush.

He's hellbent on doing that, with plans to use the down period effectively to progress and prepare for a big year in 2023.

"I think the best part about it, is that I'm not a rookie anymore," Ebiketie said. "I know what to expect moving forward, to have the whole offseason to work on some stuff, and I mean, I'm excited. I think the future is bright and I'm looking forward to next season."

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Defense

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos on defense from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the visitors' tunnel after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 makes a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 makes a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 celebrates after a big play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timothy Horne #93 celebrates after a big play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 runs to make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 runs to make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 62

during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 anf defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 line up during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 anf defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 line up during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 make a tackle during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 make a tackle during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 62

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defense against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 reacts after a play during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 reacts after a play during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 celebrates after making a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 celebrates after making a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 drives during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 drives during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 defend against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and linebacker Mykal Walker #3 defend against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react after a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a sack during the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 lines up during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 lines up during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 prepares to make a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 prepares to make a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 pose for a photo after an interception during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 pose for a photo after an interception during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 make a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 lines up during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 lines up during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 rushes the Cardinals offense during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 rushes the Cardinals offense during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a block during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson #90 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson #90 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34, and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 react after turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrate after a turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrate after a turnover during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a tackle during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24, inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a stop during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 react after a stop during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a Buccaneers pass during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a Buccaneers pass during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper links Clemson's Myles Murphy to Atlanta in first round

news

Analyzing state of outside linebackers and why the Falcons need more pass rush talent heading into 2023 season -- Falcons Breakdown

How will the Falcons approach strengthening the pass rush?

news

Report: Falcons interviewed Saints defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for Atlanta position

Nielsen has been with New Orleans since 2016 after making the jump from college to the pros.

news

Bair Mail: On helping Drake London and Kyle Pitts, fixing Falcons defensive front, Brock Purdy and Troy Andersen

We dive into methods of helping pass rush via the NFL Draft and free agency in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Question of the Week: Of the players on a short-term deal in 2022, who are you bringing back in 2023?

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Ashton Edmunds answer.

news

Tyler Allgeier named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Allgeier finished the season as the Falcons' leading rusher with 1,035 yards

news

Evaluating DeAngelo Malone's first season, Falcons long-term plan for him -- Rookie review

A solid offseason could put Atlanta native in line for bigger role in 2023

news

The Falcons need help along the defensive interior, can that help be found and acquired in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

Atlanta has an interior pass rush issue that needs fixing. If planned right, they have the money to pump into the defensive line position to fix it.

news

Falcons announce head coach, coordinator roles for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Marquice Williams will act as the head coach of the East team in Las Vegas.

news

Chris Lindstrom earns another honor for excellent 2022 campaign

Falcons right guard was named to All-NFC team by Pro Football Writers of America

news

A look back at the Falcons best surprise of 2022: The offensive line -- Falcons breakdown

Anchored by Chris Lindstrom, the Falcons offensive line saw exponential growth in 2022. Can that success continue into 2023?

Top News

Arnold Ebiketie showed progress in rookie year, potential for better in the future -- Rookie Review

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Report: Falcons interviewed Saints defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for Atlanta position

Analyzing state of outside linebackers and why the Falcons need more pass rush talent heading into 2023 season -- Falcons Breakdown

Advertising