Arthur Blank more optimistic about Falcons' direction 'than I've been in many, many years'

After 21 years of ownership, Arthur Blank has witnessed his fair share of firsts. Very few things in those two decades quite touch the firsts he experienced with the Falcons salary cap figures of the last three years.

Last year, the Falcons took over $86 million in dead money on the chin (yes, those are general manager Terry Fontenot's words). It was the largest dead money hit in league history.

This year, the Falcons are currently looking at having the second-most cap space in the NFL, close to $60 million, maybe more the closer the organization gets to the start of the league year in March. After taking that dead money on the chin in 2022, it allows the organization to be at a much healthier financial level in 2023.

Oh, and that near $60 million in cap space? That's a first for Blank.

"In my 21 years of ownership," Blank said, "that's 50 percent more than we've ever had before."

Catching up with AtlantaFalcons.com on Wednesday afternoon, the Falcons owner thought back to the early days of Fontenot and Arthur Smith's hiring process. At the time, Fontenot and Smith brought forth a plan to Blank, a way to get the organization out of salary cap purgatory. Two years later, they've done it.

What Blank remembers most from those early conversations was the conviction Fontenot and Smith had in basing this plan in reality.

"I think one of the things that I was impressed with was that they saw the facts for what they were," Blank said, "and they wanted to make sure - from their standpoint - that they had an owner who understood that this wasn't going to be a one-year wonder, that they weren't going to flip this thing in one year."

Blank understood this from the outset of turning the page to the organization's next chapter. He doesn't point fingers or place blame on the previous regime's contract decisions, saying the organization was in a different place with a different set of circumstances when those deals were struck. Just because the plan didn't work out, Blank said, doesn't mean the decision at the time were not well thought out.

Still, it was Fontenot and Smith who were left in the wake of those decisions, but they had a plan, one that has taken time to execute, but one that was executed nonetheless.

"I feel they understood the reality of where the roster was, what they had to do to get it where we need it to be and that it was going to take a year or two to do it and I think that's exactly what it has taken them," Blank said. "I think they're on schedule. If anything, I'd say they are ahead of schedule."

Blank feels this way because of what he's seen on the field the last two years. No, the Falcons haven't broken over .500 yet. And no, they haven't won a divisional title. But for what this roster was for the last two years, being in games can be enough to show progress is being made.