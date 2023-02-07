Titans have named Falcons QB coach Charles London their passing game coordinator

The Falcons are in need of a quarterbacks coach.

Why? Charles London was hired as Tennessee passing game coordinator/quarterbacks, the Titans announced on Tuesday, ending his two-year tenure with the Falcons.

Arthur Smith hired London as his quarterbacks coach after taking over the Falcons program, moving the longtime running backs coach into a position where he could gain some greater opportunities.

London took full advantage, and turned his work as a quarterbacks coach into another opportunity after just two seasons. He was in demand from the outset, reportedly interviewing for Miami's OC gig last year and with Washington and Tennessee this offseason.

London returns to Tennessee for the first time since 2011, when he was an offensive assistant and shared an office with Smith, who was a defensive quality control coach at the time.

London was just at the Senior Bowl representing the Falcons as American team offensive coordinator, the first time he had called offensive plays in a game setting.