Bair Mail: On potentially drafting C.J. Stroud, free agency and the value of re-signing Kaleb McGary

Well, the Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions. And with their win, we officially enter into the offseason... for everyone.

We're two weeks away from the Combine and a month away from the start of the new league year. So, you know what we call this dead period in February? Speculation Season (yes, I am trademarking that).

So, let's get to the speculating.

Will S. from Summerville, Ga.

Hi Tori, welcome back. Can you make a prediction? Which of our free agents will be re-signed and which will move on? Thanks!

Yes, if you're reading this you are reading the thoughts and opinions of Tori McElhaney. Hello again!

OK. Let's start with who I would like to re-sign. Personally, I think there is value in bringing back MyCole Pruitt, Bradley Pinion, Isaiah Oliver, Colby Gossett and Rashaan Evans. When it comes to Pruitt, Pinion, Gossett and Oliver, I think they did enough to stay in Atlanta longer. Pruitt stepped up in Kyle Pitts' absence, Pinion was reliable throughout most of 2022. Gossett was an important (and often used) depth piece within the offensive line. And Oliver? I'd like to see what he could do working with Jerry Gray to be honest, especially if the Falcons are going to carry over a few nickel packages into 2023.

Then, there's Evans. And look, I get it: Evans is a Dean Pees guy. They were together in Tennessee and it likely played a part in why Evans produced like he did last year in Atlanta. However, I believe Evans could provide value in what Ryan Nielsen wants to do with the Falcons, too. The production and leadership is there with Evans. And let's be honest, too: Inside linebackers? They're expensive. And with so many needs on the defensive line, I think by prioritizing Evans in free agency you're then able to prioritize different levels of the defense in free agency and the draft (i.e. literally everywhere else: edge rusher, interior and secondary depth).

Now onto the second part of your question: Who am I letting walk. Honestly, I think there's an argument to part ways with Lorenzo Carter. That may anger a few readers, but I don't truly know how someone like Nielsen feels about Carter, his 2022 production and how he fits in what the new defensive coordinator wants to do. Could the Falcons keep him as key depth piece on another short-term deal? Absolutely. Will they want to do that, particularly if they find themselves pumping money into this specific position? Maybe not.

I also think the bottom part of the roster has the ability to churn at an accelerated rate. So, you're looking at players like Damiere Byrd, Germain Ifedi, Anthony Firkser, Chuma Edoga, Abdullah Anderson, Khadarel Hodge. Though they all played a role for the Falcons in 2022, I am not sold on them having anything similar waiting for them in 2023 in Atlanta.

Now, I know what you're thinking: "Tori, umm... What about Kaleb McGary?"