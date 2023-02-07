Ryan Nielsen discusses working with assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray

"It's going to go great," Nielsen said. "There are things that we've done, places that I've been, where he's been. And so, as you look at this playbook, it's not done. We're going to work through this, you know. That's what excites me. Everybody is going to have a say and when we make a call on Sunday, that's all of our defense."

Nielsen's point of emphasis is to stay consistent in ensuring that he and his coaching staff are always on the same page.

"The biggest thing to me is there's so many different ways to do it," he said. "As long as we're on the same page, and we walk out as one unified front, in front of the players and [are] able to coach it, and there's a reason why, then we can call it on Sundays. That's the most important thing. And so, what it looks like may be a little bit different than before, [or] it might look very similar, but [it's about] how we're coaching it and teaching it, and the players fundamentals and technique that go along with it."

As the Falcons are still rounding out the rest of the defensive staff, the most important quality on defense for Nielsen is that he wants his unit to play soundly, regardless of the what's called. That's how defenses win, he said.