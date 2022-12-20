Falcons Daily: Analyzing the key to Falcons consistent run game, why it's not based in what you think

Well, the answer is a bit more boring than you may think.

The Falcons consistency in the run game is based in an extremely monotonous approach in perfecting run blocking at the line of scrimmage.

"It's day-to-day, monotonous, drudgery work. It really is," McGary said. "We do the same things every single day. The same drills. I cannot tell you how many thousands and thousands of times I have done the exact same four drills. And that's what it's about, until your reaction is instantaneous, where it's muscle memory."

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said it's been like that since he - and the rest of this offensive coaching staff - got to Atlanta last season. There was a specific culture Ledford and head coach Arthur Smith wanted to establish at offensive line, specifically.

"For us it was always the same message about the style and how we play," Ledford said. "It might not have looked like that on the first day. It might not have looked like that on that first week. But we always talked about how we have to keep pounding that stone and eventually that stone is going to break open. That's our part in the culture that we want in that room."

The work that built the foundation of this run game is not flashy or fun or interesting. It really is hitting a stone over and over again until it breaks open, like Ledford said. And you know what that takes? Patience and a heck of a lot of practice hitting the same spot over and over again.

This offensive line lives by the 10,000 hour rule, according to McGary. This rule states that it take 10,000 hours of consistent repetition to master a given skill.

"I couldn't even begin to tell you where we are in that scale but we've done a lot... We have since last year when we started doing these drills with the new staff. We do them every single day, and we'll sometimes do them twice a day. We just do them so much, so often," McGary said.

"It's nothing flashy. It's nothing exciting. It's just thousands and thousands of repetitions."