Bair: Falcons must find passing efficiency to realize offensive potential under Arthur Smith

Hard-running Atlanta attack needs help through air for Falcons emerge victorious more often than not

Dec 18, 2022 at 06:44 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

NEW ORLEANS – The Falcons ran for 231 yards against New Orleans, to the tune of 5.9 yards per carry, and still lost.

You don't see that often. Teams running that much and that well typically emerge with victory, but wasn't the case on Sunday. The Falcons lost another close one, 21-18, to the rival Saints at Caesers Superdome.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's not the first time that has happened, either. The Falcons have rushed for at least 200 yards four times. They are 1-3 in those games, which were all decided by one score.

Each instance is different, but there is a unifying factor here. The passing game didn't pull its weight.

The air attack has produced positive flashpoints but hasn't been consistent enough this season to take this offense to the next level.

Say what you want about an under-construction defense that has its flaws and talent deficiencies.

They are keeping the Falcons in games of late. In fact, the defense has allowed 21 points or less in four of the last six games, never allowing more than 25 in that span.

That's putting your team in position to win. The Falcons are 1-5 in those contests, winning once in a 27-24 victory over Chicago.

The running game is consistently impactful, with dominant showings sprinkled into that mix. This team can turn a corner if Arthur Smith, his staff and his players can get the passing game worked out.

It wasn't good enough under Marcus Mariota, which is why the Falcons made an appropriate quarterback switch. It wasn't good enough in Desmond Ridder's NFL debut, where the rookie threw for just 97 yards.

That's not just on the quarterback. It's the whole operation, and the Falcons were close to executing just well enough to win or tie a game. Ridder threw a strike to Drake London on 4th-and-5 with roughly two minutes left, but the USC product lost a fumble ever-so-close to game-tying field goal range that cut the comeback short.

Look, I get it's a team game and sometimes one unit needs to help another. This also isn't me heaping blame and pointing fingers. This team is what it is at this point. The Falcons are a competitive, spirited and resilient bunch better than last year's group no matter what the records say, with an offense headed in the right direction.

It is not there yet and won't be until the Falcons can punish teams for loading up the box, take relatively efficient deep shots and perform well on critical downs of medium to longer distances.

That's when, from a glass-half-full perspective, this offense can be scary and the Falcons will be tough to beat. Despite unwelcome outcomes, there's faith in Smith's system and what the Falcons are building in attack.

Chris Lindstrom expressed that with great conviction after the latest tough loss.

"I think there's belief in what we're doing on offense and there's faith that everything is going to come together," the star right guard said. "Our job up front is to keep straining in the run game and communicate well in pass protection to give those [skill] guys time to make big plays. They're doing a good job, but we have to keep working to get better week in and week out."

The run game will be, as Lindstrom later put it, "the foundation we want to build upon." With the talent up front, in the backfield and in Smith's mind, there's real confidence efficient running will be Falcons offensive bedrock moving forward.

Throwing better, however, can push the Falcons farther and higher and out of the losing-close-game regularity that has defined the season's second half.

"We need to find ways to win these games," Lindstrom said. "Everybody in this locker room knows that. This is not the position where we want to be, but all we can do is come to work. That's the culture around here. There's no quit in this team. There's no bad attitude. Our mentality is that, eventually it's going to break. We have to keep working at it and win these tight games."

Now let's get to the Ridder-ness of it all. It complicates the passing game's evaluation, with a large variable inserted late. He's dealing with a ton right now working into real NFL games. That's why you can't say Sunday's passing effort is worse than what came before. It's a new starting point in the passing game's evaluation.

What Mariota was doing wasn't good enough, and his unique talents didn't offer enough optimism to continue heading in that direction. Too often he made critical, game-changing mistakes you can fairly and accurately pin on the quarterback.

We'll keep breaking down Ridder's performances, with a microscope and from great distance, to see if he can get the passing game going right. Or, at minimum, show subtle signs of progress.

"I told Desmond (on Saturday] that, whether he threw for 300 yards or 100, it wasn't going to define his career," Smith said. "He has a lot to learn. Watching him operate procedure-wise, he has a lot of command. The next step is to continue to find solutions and make plays. It was another close game and we had our chances. We ultimately didn't get it done."

Finding signs of progress, using eye test over the stat sheet, will be a focus of this remaining season. Playoffs aren't even a consideration right now. It's about looking inward and evaluating the quarterback and all of the passing game's components to see what works, what doesn't and how it can improve heading into the third year in Smith's system.

"We just have to figure out a way," London said, 'to get over the hump."

Related Content

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting the conflicting feelings left in wake of loss to Saints

Desmond Ridder's first start in the NFL left more questions than answers. Good thing there are three games left to figure them out.

news

'He's an instinctive player, smart, hard to tackle': On Tyler Allgeier's career-high rushing day against the Saints

Allgeier eclipsed over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on Sunday

news

'I like what he's made of': Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder recap the rookie quarterback's first NFL start

The problems Desmond Ridder had in his first start against the Saints didn't stem from anything pre-snap. It had to do with execution post-snap.

news

Instant Replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. New Orleans Saints

Yet another game in Falcons-Saints rivalry comes down to the wire, with a 21-18 loss to New Orleans

news

Falcons update defensive coordinator Dean Pees' status

The Falcons defensive coordinator was carted off the field prior to Sunday's game with the Saints.

news

Falcons release statement on defensive coordinator Dean Pees

Inside linebackers coach Frank Bush to be the defensive play caller for Atlanta.

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta roster in relatively good shape for Desmond Ridder's NFL debut

Elijah Wilkinson, Arnold Ebiketie make return to active lineup.

news

Falcons activate starting offensive lineman off injured reserve

Elijah Wilkinson expected to resume his role as first-team left guard

news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Yes, you very well should be prepped to watch Desmond Ridder.

news

Falcons Daily: Desmond Ridder's history operating within "dirty pockets" could hold key to potential success

Arthur Smith said important yet "unnoticed" adjustments for young quarterbacks can be found in the pocket.

news

Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

Chuma Edoga didn't practice all week while dealing with a knee injury

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting the conflicting feelings left in wake of loss to Saints

Bair: Falcons must find passing efficiency to realize offensive potential under Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith speaks to media following loss to New Orleans | Press Conference

'I like what he's made of': Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder recap the rookie quarterback's first NFL start

Advertising